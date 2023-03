We're going to let Thomas Jefferson write the review of the main feature in this state park, which he described in his book Notes on Virginia: 'It is impossible for the emotions arising from the sublime to be felt beyond what they are here: so beautiful an arch, so elevated, so light, and springing as it were up to heaven...' As well as the 215ft-high limestone bridge here described, the park has 6 miles of hiking trails through forests and meadows.

Natural Bridge is 15 miles south of Lexington.