Washington & Lee University

Named for George Washington and Robert E Lee, this pretty and preppy liberal arts college was founded in 1749. George Washington saved the young school in 1796 with a gift of $20,000. Confederate general Robert E Lee served as president after the Civil War in the hope of unifying the country through education. Visitors today can stroll along the striking redbrick Colonnade and visit Lee Chapel & Museum.

Note that doors on the garage stall of the university president's house will likely be open. While president of the school, Lee left the door ajar for his wandering horse Traveller. Today, tradition keeps them open in case Traveller's ghost wanders home.