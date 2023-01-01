National D-Day Memorial

During WWII, 30 Bedford National Guard soldiers joined the invasion of Normandy. Nineteen were killed in action on D-Day, the highest per capita loss of any community in the country. Today, Bedford and the US honor the sacrifice of these Bedford Boys at this memorial. Among its exhibits, a cast of bronze figures re-enacts the storming of the beach, complete with bursts of water symbolizing the hail of bullets the soldiers faced. Take the one-hour guided tour for more background.

Note that the water features are turned off December to mid-March. Purchase tickets at the Bedford Area Welcome Center on Burks Hill Rd.

The town of Bedford sits at the foot of the Peaks of Otter, a popular hiking and camping destination on the Blue Ridge Pkwy.