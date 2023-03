Mill Mountain Park has walking trails, a discovery center, a zoo (adult $9, child aged three to 11 years $7) and grand views of Roanoke. It's also home to the massive Roanoke Star, which shines over the city at night. You can drive up (via Walnut Ave SE) or hike up (take the Monument Trail just off Sylvan Ave SE or the Star Trail near Riverland Rd SE).