This winery, anchored by a charming 1923 farmhouse, welcomes picnickers including family groups. Try its Mist, a blend of chardonnay and Vidal Blanc.
Hickory Hill Winery
Blue Ridge Highlands & Southwest Virginia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.68 MILES
Trainspotters aren't the only ones who will find this museum fascinating. It is home to a large collection of photographs, sound recordings and film by O…
14.8 MILES
During WWII, 30 Bedford National Guard soldiers joined the invasion of Normandy. Nineteen were killed in action on D-Day, the highest per capita loss of…
Smith Mountain Lake State Park
3.42 MILES
Smith Mountain State Park is located on the north shore of an enormous, 32-square-mile reservoir, one of the most popular recreation spots in Southwestern…
19.66 MILES
The jewel in Roanoke's cultural crown, this impressive museum is set in a sculptural steel-and-glass edifice. Inside, you'll find a small permanent…
19.66 MILES
The city's cultural heartbeat, where you'll find three museums, a butterfly garden, aquariums and a theater. The museums cover African American culture,…
8.22 MILES
The setting is lovely at this winery and brewery 17 miles east of Roanoke. Pop into the tasting room to try its crisp White Mojo, a blend of Pinot Gris,…
Harrison Museum of African American Culture
19.66 MILES
Inside Center in the Square, this museum has displays about local African American culture and traditional and contemporary African art.
Roanoke Star & Mill Mountain Park
18.63 MILES
Mill Mountain Park has walking trails, a discovery center, a zoo (adult $9, child aged three to 11 years $7) and grand views of Roanoke. It's also home to…
