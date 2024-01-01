Hickory Hill Winery

Blue Ridge Highlands & Southwest Virginia

LoginSave

This winery, anchored by a charming 1923 farmhouse, welcomes picnickers including family groups. Try its Mist, a blend of chardonnay and Vidal Blanc.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • O. Winston Link Museum

    O. Winston Link Museum

    19.68 MILES

    Trainspotters aren't the only ones who will find this museum fascinating. It is home to a large collection of photographs, sound recordings and film by O…

  • National D-Day Memorial

    National D-Day Memorial

    14.8 MILES

    During WWII, 30 Bedford National Guard soldiers joined the invasion of Normandy. Nineteen were killed in action on D-Day, the highest per capita loss of…

  • Smith Mountain Lake State Park

    Smith Mountain Lake State Park

    3.42 MILES

    Smith Mountain State Park is located on the north shore of an enormous, 32-square-mile reservoir, one of the most popular recreation spots in Southwestern…

  • Taubman Museum of Art

    Taubman Museum of Art

    19.66 MILES

    The jewel in Roanoke's cultural crown, this impressive museum is set in a sculptural steel-and-glass edifice. Inside, you'll find a small permanent…

  • Center in the Square

    Center in the Square

    19.66 MILES

    The city's cultural heartbeat, where you'll find three museums, a butterfly garden, aquariums and a theater. The museums cover African American culture,…

  • White Rock

    White Rock

    8.22 MILES

    The setting is lovely at this winery and brewery 17 miles east of Roanoke. Pop into the tasting room to try its crisp White Mojo, a blend of Pinot Gris,…

  • Roanoke Star & Mill Mountain Park

    Roanoke Star & Mill Mountain Park

    18.63 MILES

    Mill Mountain Park has walking trails, a discovery center, a zoo (adult $9, child aged three to 11 years $7) and grand views of Roanoke. It's also home to…

View more attractions

Nearby Blue Ridge Highlands & Southwest Virginia attractions

1. Smith Mountain Lake State Park

3.42 MILES

Smith Mountain State Park is located on the north shore of an enormous, 32-square-mile reservoir, one of the most popular recreation spots in Southwestern…

2. White Rock

8.22 MILES

The setting is lovely at this winery and brewery 17 miles east of Roanoke. Pop into the tasting room to try its crisp White Mojo, a blend of Pinot Gris,…

3. National D-Day Memorial

14.8 MILES

During WWII, 30 Bedford National Guard soldiers joined the invasion of Normandy. Nineteen were killed in action on D-Day, the highest per capita loss of…

4. Roanoke Star & Mill Mountain Park

18.63 MILES

Mill Mountain Park has walking trails, a discovery center, a zoo (adult $9, child aged three to 11 years $7) and grand views of Roanoke. It's also home to…

5. Peaks of Otter Winery

18.65 MILES

The countryside around Bedford is speckled with vineyards, including this winery with attached orchard (pick your own fruit August through October). It…

6. Taubman Museum of Art

19.66 MILES

The jewel in Roanoke's cultural crown, this impressive museum is set in a sculptural steel-and-glass edifice. Inside, you'll find a small permanent…

7. Center in the Square

19.66 MILES

The city's cultural heartbeat, where you'll find three museums, a butterfly garden, aquariums and a theater. The museums cover African American culture,…