Smith Mountain Lake State Park

Smith Mountain State Park is located on the north shore of an enormous, 32-square-mile reservoir, one of the most popular recreation spots in Southwestern Virginia and the largest lake contained entirely within the borders of the commonwealth. Vacation rentals and water activities abound, but most lake access is via private property only. Inside the park, you'll find a boat ramp, picnic tables, fishing piers, an amphitheater, camping sites and cabin rentals. Thirteen hiking trails wind through the surrounding forests.