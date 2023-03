The jewel in Roanoke's cultural crown, this impressive museum is set in a sculptural steel-and-glass edifice. Inside, you'll find a small permanent collection strong in 19th- and 20th-century American works including Norman Rockwell's crowd-pleasing Framed (1946) and Winslow Homer's Woodchopper in the Adirondacks (c 1870). Four temporary exhibition galleries host everything from craft to video to installation art.