New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
DCIM\100GOPRO\G0242303.JPG

Overview

The New River is actually one of the oldest in the world, and the primeval forest gorge it runs through is one of the most breathtaking in the Appalachians. The National Park Service (NPS) protects a stretch of the New River that falls 750ft over 50 miles, with a compact set of rapids up to Class V concentrated at the northernmost end. The region is an adventure mecca, with world-class white-water runs and challenging single-track trails. Rim and gorge hiking trails offer beautiful views.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The New River Gorge Bridge is a steel arch bridge 3,030 feet (924 m) long over the New River Gorge near Fayetteville, West Virginia, in the Appalachian Mountains of the eastern United States. The New River Gorge Bridge was for many years the worlds longest single-span arch bridge; it is now the third longest and one of the highest vehicular bridges in the world.

    New River Gorge Bridge

    New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

    Completed in 1977, the New River Gorge Bridge is the third-highest bridge in the US and the longest single-arch bridge in the Western Hemisphere. Made…

  • Hawks Nest State Park

    Hawks Nest State Park

    New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

    There are hiking trails, a nature center and an aerial tram, which runs from the lodge down to the river's edge for jet boat tours of the river and views…

  • Hawks Nest Overlook

    Hawks Nest Overlook

    New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

    An 80yd paved trail leads to a lofty view of the New River. The photogenic rock wall surrounding the overlook was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps…

  • Babcock State Park

    Babcock State Park

    New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

    Babcock State Park has hiking, canoeing, horseback riding, and camping and cabin accommodations. The park's highlight is its photogenic Glade Creek Grist…

  • Mystery Hole

    Mystery Hole

    New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

    See gravity and the known limits of tackiness defied at the Mystery Hole, one of the great attractions of roadside America. Everything inside this…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Filter by interest:

Rafters on the New River in West Virginia

Activities

The best whitewater rafting in West Virginia (and where to get wet and wild)

Apr 12, 2022 • 9 min read

Read more articles