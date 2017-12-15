Welcome to Pennsylvania
2-Day Niagara Falls Tour from New York by Bus
Departing from the Big Apple, you'll head north and pass the beautiful Delaware Gap to Watkins Glen State Park in the heart of the Finger Lakes region. Stroll through the impressive Watkins Glen Canyon and visit the beautiful waterfalls before continuing on past Seneca Lake to Niagara Falls. Arriving to the falls in the late afternoon, you'll tour the American Side and visit all the major highlights including the American Falls, Goat Island and Sisters Islands. At night, you'll tour Niagara Falls where you can appreciate the colorful lighting of the waters.Leaving the hotel the next day, you'll hear the thundering water of Niagara Falls. See the falls up close from the Horseshoe Falls and experience the power aboard the Maid of the Mist (May-October only). In the winter time, you'll visit the Scenic Tunnels and Journey Behind the Falls, standing in the mist where the powerful Horseshoe Falls tumbles from 13 stories above! At approximately noon, you'll depart south and head back to New York City by bus. On the way back, you'll enjoy a shopping excursion at one of the largest outlet malls, The Crossings Premium Outlets in Pennsylvania, and find a great bargain at the many brand name stores! The above advertised per person price is based on maximum occupancy Please note: The overnight stay is scheduled for hotels on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. Customers without necessary documentation will be arranged with an overnight accommodation on the American side of Niagara Falls: please state 'US visa only' in the 'Special Requirements' box at time of booking. Montour Falls will replace Watkins Glenn Park during winter months when it is inaccessible
Gettysburg Day Trip from Washington DC
Board your comfortable, air-conditioned coach at Washington DC's Union Station and travel 2.5 hours through the scenic Maryland and Pennsylvania countryside to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Listen to your guide provide historical background on the momentous Battle of Gettysburg during your drive. Fought in 1863, this three-day battle between Confederate and Union troops caused the highest number of casualties of any American Civil War battle — more than 46,000. Your first stop in Gettysburg is Farnsworth House, where you'll watch a presentation about what life was like for Civil War soldiers and see where Confederate sharpshooters hid out during the battle. After this visit, enjoy a break for lunch (own expense). Continue to the Gettysburg Battlefield and enjoy time to explore on your own. At the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center, watch a film about the battle narrated by actor Morgan Freeman and see a variety of informational exhibits about the battle commonly considered a turning point in the American Civil War. Admire the Gettysburg Cyclorama, a stunning miniature military diorama that depicts the fierce battle with the help of narration and sound effects. Throughout your visit, expert guides are on hand to answer your questions about the Battle of Gettysburg and its aftermath. To get a fuller picture of the battle's impact, you'll also visit the nearby Shriver House Museum. Tour the restored house of George Washington Shriver, located in the midst of the fighting during the Battle of Gettysburg. Learn about the harrowing experience of Shriver's family during the battle, visit the home's attic where two Confederate sharpshooters died, and see authentic Civil War bullets discovered in the house more than 100 years after the war. Relax on your drive back to Washington DC, where your 10.5-hour tour concludes at Union Station.
Philadelphia Hop-On Hop-Off City Tour
Hop on the open-top, modern double-decker bus at any of the 27 stops around Philadelphia to begin your hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour. With your ticket and provided map, you’ll ride a 1.5-hour loop that stops at top Philadelphia attractions, as well as restaurants and shopping and entertainment centers.Visit the Liberty Bell, Elfreth's Alley, Independence Hall, City Hall and the Betsy Ross House. Explore Chinatown, tour the Rodin Museum or the Independence Seaport Museum, stroll down Antique Row, explore the Philadelphia Zoo, and shop on South Street. Along the way, enjoy live narration from your onboard guide, who’ll share stories and facts about everything from the signing of the Declaration of Independence to the iconic Philly cheese steak sandwich – a must-try during your stay in Philadelphia!
Philadelphia Segway Tour
Start your Segway tour of Philadelphia with an instructional orientation and safety briefing. Once you're comfortable, follow your guide on a five-mile or 10-mile route. Along the way, your guide will take fun photos of you and regale you with fascinating facts about Philadelphia's history.1-hr Segway TourSee more than 15 Philadelphia attractions on this loop! This introduction to major city sights takes you through the Historic District and to Penn's Landing and the Delaware River via Welcome Park. Cruise along the river and past historic homes. Continue past the bustling Italian Market with beautiful murals painted on several buildings, and admire the lively mosaics of Magic Gardens on South Street. Along your journey, witness several important historical sights including the First Bank of the United States and several old churches where William Penn developed his 'freedom of worship' philosophy.2-hr Segway TourExtend your Segway adventure, passing by Elfreth's Alley and the Betsy Ross House. Admire Independence Hall en route to Society Hill, where you can marvel at the stately homes. Continue over Avenue of the Arts to Rittenhouse Square before winding through the Fitler Square neighborhood. From there, make your way along the Schuylkill River en route to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where you can see the statue of Rocky Balboa at the bottom of the famous steps he ran up in the 1976 blockbuster movie Rocky. Next, cruise on to Benjamin Franklin Parkway to see the 'Thinker' statue in the outdoor sculpture garden of the Rodin Museum. Head through some of the city's back streets to the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and then through Chinatown to end your tour.
Philadelphia Constitutional Walking Tour
Philadelphia is best seen by foot. See more than 20 historic sites and attractions in 75 minutes on a 1.25-mile outdoor walking journey, including: Independence Hall The Liberty Bell Center Betsy Ross House National Constitution Center Declaration House Signers' Walk Carpenters' Hall Franklin Court B. Free Franklin Post Office Christ Church Burial Ground The First Bank of the U.S. Congress Hall Old City Hall Library Hall Christ Church The Signer Second Bank of the U.S. New Hall Military Museum Arch Street Friends Meeting House This tour is seasonal and operates from April to November only.
The Pittsburgh Private City Tour
Your private guide will lay all of Pittsburgh at your feet and take you anywhere you want to go! A typical Itinerary begins with a climb up Mt. Washington on the Duquesne Incline for an unexcelled view of one of the world's most perfect city settings. Next you'll open Pittsburgh's Front Door and stop on the North Shore at the Fred Rogers Statue for a view of the world's second tallest fountain and a drive past the home of the Pirates and the Steelers who made Pittsburgh the "City of Champions". Crossing the Allegheny River you'll enter Pittsburgh's Cultural Disrtrict before stopping at the "Tomb of the Unknown Bowler" at PPG Place. Passing through Downtown Pittsburgh you'll see the sights and hear stories of what was once the world's third richest city. Then it's on to Oakland, Pittsburgh's medical and educational center. In the time remaining you can go to the top of Schenley Park for a different vista or return to your starting point via the Monongahela Valley.About Your GuideYour guide was chosen by St. James Palace to escort the future King of England and has provided Guide Service to The White House, many Fortune 500 Corporations, tour companies, familes, and individuals. He is a proud direct descendant of one of the leaders of The Amalgamated Association of Iron and Steel Workers who fought in the Battle of Homestead (1892).