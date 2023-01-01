Soaring 42 stories, this Gothic tower at the center of the University of Pittsburgh is a city landmark. It has a 4-storey common room at ground level and also houses classrooms, a theater, a print shop, computer labs, offices, libraries and a food court.

Towering over the neighborhood at 535 ft, the Cathedral is the second tallest educational building in the world. The tower's focus on a diverse range of cultures and ethnicities was an intentional effort to show all the good that immigrants brought to the USA.

History

This Gothic skyscraper was commissioned by the university Chancellor, John G. Bowman, in 1921. The university experienced a huge surge in student applications after WWI and Bowman realised they needed to build more classrooms on the existing campus to accommodate demand. However, ground space was limited and the only way was up. Rather than erect a run-of-the-mill concrete tower, architect Charles Z. Klauder was tasked with creating a beautiful skyscraper that would inspire and honor the spirit of the citizens of Pittsburgh.

The proposed construction inspired local industries to donate resources like steel, cement, and glass. There was also a funding outreach program to the local community and even the smallest donation was welcome. Many Pittsburgh locals still have certificates they received as children after contributing as little as 10 cents to buy a brick for the Cathedral.

Interior of Cathedral of Learning with students © CiEll / Shutterstock

Nationality Rooms

A visit to the delightful Nationality Rooms is an absolute must. Made up of 31 classrooms themed to localities ranging from Russia to Syria to Africa to the Philippines, it's an ode to the global benefit of education. Communities from all over the city were invited to help in the creation of their respective rooms as a celebration of Pittsburgh's diversity. New rooms may be added in the future.

Is it open to the public?

Self-guided audio tours (adult/child $4/2) are available daily in summer, or weekends during school term. The Nationality Rooms are functioning classrooms during term time. Virtual tours are also available on the university's website.