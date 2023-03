Hey, did you notice the giant yellow house with enormous floor-to-roof wall murals and a small army of garden statuary and a junkyard's worth of painted furniture and a bunch of painted signs from around the world and vintage toys and a general sense that the man who lives here has embraced the world's weirdness in a full-throttled embrace? Of course you noticed Randyland. You can't forget it if you've seen it, and if you haven't seen it, get here.