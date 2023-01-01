This six-story museum celebrates Pittsburgh's coolest native son, Andy Warhol, who moved to NYC, got a nose job and made himself famous with pop art. One of the four Carnegie museums in the city, this holds the largest collection of Warhol's work in the world and is the largest single-artist museum in North America.

Exhibits

The exhibits start with Warhol's earliest drawings and commercial illustrations and include a simulated Velvet Underground happening, a DIY 'screen test' and pieces of Warhol's extensive knickknack collection. They are spread across seven floors and there's also a basement-level exhibition space that houses The Factory education space. The Warhol also houses every piece of the artist's work in video, made up of over 4000 videotapes.

Exterior of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh © Pamela Brick / Shutterstock

The Warhol Store

The on-site shop has the same opening hours as the museum and sells all kinds of souvenirs and curios inspired by Warhol's art – for instance, cans of inflatable Campbell's soup are for sale. You don't need to ticket to the museum to access the shop and they also have an online shop if you forget to stock up on gifts before you leave Pittsburgh. There's also a cafe on site selling drinks and light snacks.

How much is it?

Adult tickets are $20 and kids' admission is $10 – children under three get in for free. Admission is half price on Friday evenings after 5pm; it's the only day the museum opens late. The museum is closed on Tuesdays. Your ticket gives you access to everything in the building, even special exhibitions.