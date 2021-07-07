Once called The Steel City, Pittsburgh was a major hub for steel production in the early 20th century. Today, it’s known for its professional sports teams, scenic location at the confluence of three rivers and diverse cultural and educational institutions.

From incredible outdoor opportunities to world-class museums and tours, these are the best things to do in Pittsburgh.

1. Ride the inclines

Funiculars were all the rage in the late 1800s, when two incline railways were constructed on Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington. Now, these remain two of the last operation inclines in America – the lingering remnants of a system that once contained 17 of these tiny railcars. Pittsburgh's twin funiculars, the Monongahela and Duquesne, offer beautiful views of downtown Pittsburgh and the confluence of the Monongahela and Allegheny Rivers. Located about a mile apart, visitors can ascend on one line and descend on another if they so choose.

Detour: Combine your ride with a visit to the nearby Mount Washington Overlook for a panoramic view of Pittsburgh from a different angle.

2. Wander the West End Overlook

Pittsburgh has no shortage of serendipitous skyline views, but the best views likely come from West End Overlook. This vantage point atop Elliott’s Bluff offers a wide view of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers and downtown. Once a humble turnaround with a commanding view, the city renovated the location into a park with benches, gardens and a pavilion in 2003.

Detour: Explore the nearby Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation for more insight into Pittsburgh’s industrial past.

13 free things to do in Pittsburgh

Get some good eats on The Strip © Peeterv / Getty Images

3. Find good eats in the Strip District

Avenues of converted warehouses and gourmet eateries line the Strip District. This former industrial area now houses some of the city’s best international food and grocery spots, like S&D Polish Deli, Salem’s Market and the Pennsylvania Macaroni Co. The Strip District offers diverse educational opportunities. For example, you can visit the Senator John Heinz History Center to learn about the fascinating history of ketchup and then hit up the Carnegie Museum of Art in the Cultural District for one of North America’s premiere contemporary art collections.

4. Immerse yourself in the comprehensive Carnegie museums

The Carnegie Museum of Art is just one of three Pittsburgh Carnegie Museums, each with its own all-star attractions. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is home to a complete tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. The Carnegie Science Center houses an otherworldly planetarium.

Planning tip: If you plan to visit multiple Carnegie Museums, consider purchasing a membership for savings and quicker entry.

Andy Warhol is a Pittsburgh native © Archie Carpenter / Getty

5. Experience groundbreaking art at the Andy Warhol Museum

Pop art icon Andy Warhol was born and raised in Pittsburgh and it's here along the bank of the Allegheny River that you’ll find an incredible museum dedicated to his life and art.

This museum—located in an 88,000 square-foot facility— is the largest in North America dedicated to a single artist. The Andy Warhol Museum operates an annex in New York’s Lower East Side, but the main attraction is in Pittsburgh, where Warhol’s path toward international celebrity began.

Planning tip: Visit on a Wednesday when the museum offers free admission from 10am to 10pm.

Warhol in the US: Where to see the iconic pop artist's work

6. Marvel at the Mattress Factory

Speaking of contemporary art, there’s perhaps no equivalent to the spectacle at The Mattress Factory. Founded by Barbara Luderowski in 1975, this sprawling complex of the avant-garde houses 17 permanent installations and a rotating rogue’s gallery of exhibits that bewilder and bedazzle visitors. The Mattress Factory is historic, too.

Located opposite downtown, in the North Side, it’s often credited as one of the early catalysts for Pittsburgh’s modern revitalization.

7. Peruse Point State Park

Located at the tip of Pittsburgh’s “golden triangle,” Point State Park is a time capsule of Pittsburgh’s early history. Learn about the French and Indian War, the American Revolution and the city's early beginnings at the Fort Pitt Museum. This 12,000-square-foot museum is built on the bones of historic Fort Pitt, once the largest fortification in North America.

The state park also houses the Fort Pitt Block House, a structure predating the American Revolution.

Enjoy flowers throughout the year at the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens © Robert Pernell / Shutterstock

8. Admire the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Home to flower shows that change with the seasons, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is a wonderland for lovers of botany and foliage in the city’s beautiful Highland Park residential neighborhood.

The stunning steel-and-glass architecture of the conservatory harkens to the height of the industrial age when its greenhouses brought orchids, cacti and tropical fruits to crowds of Pennsylvania locals.

Today, you can see some of the same rooms for yourself​​, including the massive Tropical Forest Conservatory that will transport you into a lush rainforest.

Planning tip: Check the schedule for seasonal flower shows and special events to maximize your visit.

Pittsburgh's best neighborhoods

9. Take a Furnace Tour

Rivers of Steel offers an incredible tour of Pittsburgh’s industrial history at Carrie Blast Furnaces National Landmark. This remnant of the former U.S. Steel Homestead Steel Works offers insight into a bygone era of American manufacturing. During the two-hour tour, visitors hear stories about steel-making technology, steel workers and the incredible supply chain required to build the bones of 20th-century America.

10. Cruise on a Gateway Clipper

When visiting the North Shore, make a point to visit the Gateway Clipper fleet for sightseeing, dinner and even ghost cruises. Gateway Clipper operates five riverboats ranging from 55 feet to more than 200 feet in length. Each week, they peruse the waters of the three rivers area, providing spectacular views, meals and libations for those who want to see the city from the water.

Planning tip: Book your tickets in advance, especially for dinner cruises or special themed cruises.

Best day trips from Pittsburgh

Bicycle Haven houses nearly 4,000 bikes on its Pittsburgh premises © Spiroview Inc / Shutterstock

11. Browse Bicycle Haven

The world’s largest bicycle museum and shop is located on Preble Avenue. The museum began life as a bicycle repair shop in 1996 before adding a massive museum collection in 2011. Bicycle Heaven houses nearly 4,000 bicycles – from space-age fiberglass concepts to movie bicycles and more. Once more, cycle lovers can rent a bike at the museum and see Pittsburgh from two wheels.

Detour: Cycle lovers can rent a bike at the museum and see Pittsburgh on two wheels.

12. Cheer at a Pittsburgh sports game

The NFL’s Steelers, NHL’s Penguins and MLB’s Pirates give Pittsburgh a grand slam of professional sports franchises. Each has a loyal, local following and all share the city’s iconic colors of black and gold. Whether you’re a sports fanatic or not, catching a home game is sure to put you in the midst of fervent locals eager to share their own secrets about the Steel City.

You’ll find the Pirates at PNC Park, the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena and the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field).

Why Pittsburgh is the best sports city in the US

13. Explore the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is a two-for-one adventure and is home to more than 4000 animals.

Wander through lush habitats to see everything from majestic tigers to playful penguins. Interactive exhibits and educational programs will bring you up close with wildlife and allow you to take part in conservation efforts.

Detour: For big thrills, ride the roller coasters at nearby Kennywood Amusement Park.

14. Tour the Frick Pittsburgh Museums & Gardens

Step back in time with a visit to the Henry Clay Frick Mansion, simply known as Clayton to the locals. This historic home, once the residence of the industrialist, offers a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the Gilded Age.

The mansion’s restored rooms and impressive art collection reflect the era’s grandeur, while the Frick Collection, housed in a separate building, features an array of European art.

15. Play, build and create at the Children’s Museum

With hands-on exhibits ranging from art and science to technology and engineering, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh encourages playful learning. Interactive and educational experiences are designed to spark creativity and curiosity, making it a perfect destination for families seeking fun and enriching experiences.

16. Stroll along East Carson Street

Eclectic dining options, unique shops and cultural landmarks line bustling East Carson Street. Enjoy a leisurely walk through the area, discovering local eateries and shops, and be sure to pop into places like Hometown Sports, which carries Pittsburgh sports’ gear and even Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix memorabilia from the annual event that takes place every July in Schenley Park.

17. Feast on Primanti Bros.’ sandwiches

Primanti Bros has been a Pittsburgh staple since 1933 and is famous for its hearty sandwiches loaded with meat, fries, and coleslaw. This iconic eatery is a must-visit, no-frills dining experience. Try the Pittsburgher, which includes a fried egg.

You’ll find Primanti Bros. located all around town, including downtown in Market Square. For the real deal, visit the 18th Street location in The Strip. Be prepared to wait, however. The lines can get long.

Planning tip: Visit on a weekend to experience the farmers market and street performers.

Keep planning your trip to Pittsburgh

How to get around Pittsburgh

Best things to do in Pittsburgh with kids

Essential eats in Pittsburgh