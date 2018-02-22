Welcome to Baltimore
For travelers, a visit to B'more (another nickname) should include one trip to the waterfront, whether its the Disney-fied Inner Harbor, the cobblestoned streets of portside Fells Point or the shores of Fort McHenry, birthplace of America's national anthem, 'The Star-Spangled Banner.' As you'll discover, there's an intense, sincere friendliness here, which is why Baltimore lives up to its final, most accurate nickname: 'Charm City.'
Top experiences in Baltimore
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Baltimore activities
Baltimore Arrival Transfer: to Washington DC
This shared ride door-to-door ground transportation has been operating for over 25 years. Today, it is the premier shared ride provider in the United States. Each day, over 20,000 guests use this door-to-door service - that is almost seven million guests each year. With a tradition of exceptional guest service, the strategy remains simple: to be the premier shared ride transportation company, by taking care of the guest better than anyone else. Don't forget to also book your return transfer. Price displayed is based on additional passengers booked. Single passenger rates differ, please refer to the pricing calendar. Please Note: This transfer is from Baltimore Airport to hotels in Washington D.C. There are separate transfers available from Baltimore Airport to Baltimore Hotels (please search under 'Baltimore') and from Dulles International Airport to downtown Washington D.C.
Baltimore Arrival Transfer: to Baltimore
This shared ride door-to-door ground transportation has been operating for over 25 years. Today, it is the premier shared ride provider in the United States. Each day, over 20,000 guests use this door-to-door service - that is almost seven million guests each year. With a tradition of exceptional guest service, the strategy remains simple: to be the premier shared ride transportation company, by taking care of the guest better than anyone else. Don't forget to also book your return transfer. This transfer is from BALTIMORE Airport to BALTIMORE's Inner Harbor Hotel District
Baltimore Departure Transfer: from Baltimore
This shared ride door-to-door ground transportation has been operating for over 25 years. Today, it is the premier shared ride provider in the United States. Each day, over 20,000 guests use this door-to-door service - that is almost seven million guests each year. With a tradition of exceptional guest service, the strategy remains simple: to be the premier shared ride transportation company, by taking care of the guest better than anyone else. Don't forget to also book your return transfer. This transfer is from BALTIMORE hotels to BALTIMORE Airport
Spirit of Baltimore Dinner Cruise with Buffet
This dinner cruise on Baltimore's Inner Harbor is a fun and entertaining way to see some of the city's famous and historic landmarks. Enjoy the views from the deck of a sleek, sophisticated cruiser as downtown Baltimore lights up when the sun sets.As you travel from the Inner Harbor to the Patapsco River, you’ll be treated to a sumptuous all-you-can-eat buffet, complete with a carving station. As you enjoy your meal in the elegant setting of the ship’s dining room, you’ll be entertained by the colorful characters of the ship’s cabaret. After dinner, the dance floor heats up as a DJ spins the hottest Top 40 songs for nearly two hours.When you've had your fill of dancing, grab your drink and relax on a large outside deck. You’ll be enchanted by the nighttime backdrop of the illuminated Baltimore skyline -- so remember to bring your camera! This three-hour dinner cruise is an excellent prelude to a night on the town.See Itinerary section below for a sample dinner buffet menu.
Explore the Heart of Annapolis
Take a ton of American history, add a dash of East Coast charm, then mix in a few secrets, and you’ve got lovely Annapolis! One of the oldest cities in America, Annapolis is bursting with original colonial buildings and deep-rooted stories of the nation’s heritage. Your local guide will tell you the city’s history and show you its hidden gems, as you learn about the importance of this seaport town in the building of America. Learn why the beloved Chesapeake Bay was so critical to America’s growth and why it needs to be preserved for the country’s future. Stop for a panoramic view of local waterways and get a sense of the area’s geography, and find out how this city helped to shape the country’s identity. Annapolis was a temporary capital of the United States before the capital was in Washington, DC, and the city is home to the United States Naval Academy, as well as four signers of the Declaration of Independence — their original homes are still standing today.Discover why Annapolis’ beautiful harbor once wasn’t so pretty, even though it was impactful, and hear other lesser known stories of American history. Your mind will be swirling with tales!Our fun and unique all-electric vehicles will whisk you around town and in and out of streets and neighborhoods you’d never otherwise see. Each eCruiser can accommodate up to five guests so a unique, personalized experience is ensured. Multiple vehicles are available as needed.
Original Annapolis Seafood Crawl
Don't feel like trudging around Annapolis on foot? No problem! Discover this beautiful city aboard an eCruiser with a local guide. This Annapolis and Eastport tasting tour will introduce you to the people, places, and food that make up the city's unique maritime culture.We’ll cross the bridge into Eastport, an annex of Annapolis, whose existence was and still is critical to the growth and prosperity of Annapolis. You’ll learn about the sibling rivalry that exists between these two sister communities, and see iconic spots rarely seen by most visitors. Locals know how important these sites were to Annapolis and American history, and you’ll get to hear the intriguing stories behind them.But this isn’t a history crawl, it’s a seafood crawl! Which means, as we discover this historic American town, we’ll also be snacking on some of the tastiest treats to come out of the bay. You’ll dig into a mix of seafood and locally sourced produce, all inspired by the Chesapeake Bay – truly local foods with local flair. The tasting menu will vary from tour to tour, but expect to find a variety of delicacies — your menu could include crab, oysters, clams, mussels, and/or rockfish. We’ll stop at three different locations both in Eastport and historic Annapolis.Each of our eCruisers accommodates the driver and up to five passengers, making this a fun and unique opportunity where you feel like you’re part of a private, customized tour. You won’t find any other tour where you can take in so much in one outing!