National Great Blacks in Wax Museum

This simple but thought-provoking African American history museum has exhibits spotlighting Frederick Douglass, Jackie Robinson, Dr Martin Luther King Jr and Barack Obama, as well as lesser-known figures such as explorer Matthew Henson. It also covers slavery, the Jim Crow era and African leaders – all told in surreal but informative fashion through Madame Tussaud–style wax figures. Unflinching exhibits about the horrors of slave ships and lynchings are graphic and may not be suitable for younger children.

For a compelling first-person introduction to the museum, listen to NPR's This American Life Episode 627: 'Suitable for Children,' which aired in October 2017 and is archived online (www.thisamericanlife.org).