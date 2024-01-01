Enoch Pratt Free Library

Baltimore

LoginSave

Established in 1882 when philanthropist Enoch Pratt gave the city a $1 million endowment toward the remarkably progressive idea of a establishing a library that 'shall be for all, rich and poor without distinction of race or color.' The grand central reading room is marvelous, all natural light and baroque-esque design flourishes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • BALTIMORE - APRIL 09: American Visionary Art Museum as photographed from Federal Hill Park on April 9, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

    American Visionary Art Museum

    1.13 MILES

    Housing a jaw-dropping collection of self-taught (or 'outsider' art), American Visionary Art Museum (AVAM) is a celebration of unbridled creativity…

  • Evergreen Museum & Library

    Evergreen Museum & Library

    3.77 MILES

    Well worth the 7-mile drive north from the Inner Harbor, this grand 19th-century mansion provides a fascinating glimpse into upper-class Baltimore life of…

  • Historic ships in front of the National Aquarium, Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    National Aquarium

    0.82 MILES

    Standing seven stories high and capped by a glass pyramid, this is widely considered to be America's best aquarium, with almost 20,000 creatures from more…

  • Grave of Edgar Allan Poe in Baltimore, Maryland.

    Edgar Allan Poe's Gravesite

    0.46 MILES

    Horror writer and poet, Edgar Allan Poe was buried (twice) on the grounds of Westminster Hall. His body was first deposited in an unmarked grave behind…

  • Baltimore, Maryland / US - Oct 24, 2019: Perspective exterior facade of The Walters Art Museum as seen from the corner of Cathedral and Centre st downtown Mount Vernon neighborhood district; Shutterstock ID 1540828388; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Walters Art Museum

    0.15 MILES

    The magnificent Chamber of Art & Wonders re-creates the library of an imagined 17th-century scholar, one with a taste for the exotic. The abutting Hall of…

  • Historical Maryland State Capitol building in Annapolis, the oldest state house that is still in use.

    Maryland State House

    22.81 MILES

    The country's oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use, the grand 1772 State House also served as national capital from 1783 to 1784. Notably,…

  • Baltimore, UNITED STATES: A wax figure of Booker T. Washington stands is seen on exhibit at the the National Great Blacks in History Musuem in Baltimore, Maryland, 13 February 2006. The exhibit puts a face on the stolen history of Blacks in America. AFP PHOTO/Jim WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

    National Great Blacks in Wax Museum

    1.61 MILES

    This simple but thought-provoking African American history museum has exhibits spotlighting Frederick Douglass, Jackie Robinson, Dr Martin Luther King Jr…

View more attractions

Nearby Baltimore attractions

1. Basilica of the Assumption

0.04 MILES

Also known as America's First Cathedral, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (much more commonly known as the…

2. Walters Art Museum

0.15 MILES

The magnificent Chamber of Art & Wonders re-creates the library of an imagined 17th-century scholar, one with a taste for the exotic. The abutting Hall of…

3. Maryland Historical Society

0.19 MILES

With more than 350,000 objects and seven million books and documents, this is among the world's largest collections of Americana. Highlights include one…

4. Washington Monument

0.22 MILES

For the best views of Baltimore, climb the 227 marble steps of the 178ft-tall Doric column dedicated to America's founding father, George Washington. The…

5. Edgar Allan Poe's Gravesite

0.46 MILES

Horror writer and poet, Edgar Allan Poe was buried (twice) on the grounds of Westminster Hall. His body was first deposited in an unmarked grave behind…

6. Port Discovery

0.67 MILES

Two blocks north of the harbor, Port Discovery is a converted fish market that now wows younger kids with an urban tree house, an Egyptian adventure, a…

8. Historic Ships in Baltimore

0.71 MILES

Ship lovers can tour four historic ships: a coast guard cutter that saw action in Pearl Harbor, a 1930 lightship, a submarine active in WWII and the USS…