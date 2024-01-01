Established in 1882 when philanthropist Enoch Pratt gave the city a $1 million endowment toward the remarkably progressive idea of a establishing a library that 'shall be for all, rich and poor without distinction of race or color.' The grand central reading room is marvelous, all natural light and baroque-esque design flourishes.
Enoch Pratt Free Library
Baltimore
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.13 MILES
Housing a jaw-dropping collection of self-taught (or 'outsider' art), American Visionary Art Museum (AVAM) is a celebration of unbridled creativity…
3.77 MILES
Well worth the 7-mile drive north from the Inner Harbor, this grand 19th-century mansion provides a fascinating glimpse into upper-class Baltimore life of…
0.82 MILES
Standing seven stories high and capped by a glass pyramid, this is widely considered to be America's best aquarium, with almost 20,000 creatures from more…
0.46 MILES
Horror writer and poet, Edgar Allan Poe was buried (twice) on the grounds of Westminster Hall. His body was first deposited in an unmarked grave behind…
Fort McHenry National Monument & Historic Shrine
2.91 MILES
On September 13 and 14, 1814, this star-shaped fort successfully repelled a British navy attack during the Battle of Baltimore. After a long night of…
0.15 MILES
The magnificent Chamber of Art & Wonders re-creates the library of an imagined 17th-century scholar, one with a taste for the exotic. The abutting Hall of…
22.81 MILES
The country's oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use, the grand 1772 State House also served as national capital from 1783 to 1784. Notably,…
National Great Blacks in Wax Museum
1.61 MILES
This simple but thought-provoking African American history museum has exhibits spotlighting Frederick Douglass, Jackie Robinson, Dr Martin Luther King Jr…
Nearby Baltimore attractions
0.04 MILES
Also known as America's First Cathedral, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (much more commonly known as the…
0.15 MILES
The magnificent Chamber of Art & Wonders re-creates the library of an imagined 17th-century scholar, one with a taste for the exotic. The abutting Hall of…
3. Maryland Historical Society
0.19 MILES
With more than 350,000 objects and seven million books and documents, this is among the world's largest collections of Americana. Highlights include one…
0.22 MILES
For the best views of Baltimore, climb the 227 marble steps of the 178ft-tall Doric column dedicated to America's founding father, George Washington. The…
5. Edgar Allan Poe's Gravesite
0.46 MILES
Horror writer and poet, Edgar Allan Poe was buried (twice) on the grounds of Westminster Hall. His body was first deposited in an unmarked grave behind…
0.67 MILES
Two blocks north of the harbor, Port Discovery is a converted fish market that now wows younger kids with an urban tree house, an Egyptian adventure, a…
7. Top of the World Observation Deck
0.71 MILES
For a bird's-eye view of Baltimore, head to the observation deck on the 27th floor of the World Trade Center.
8. Historic Ships in Baltimore
0.71 MILES
Ship lovers can tour four historic ships: a coast guard cutter that saw action in Pearl Harbor, a 1930 lightship, a submarine active in WWII and the USS…