Ship lovers can tour four historic ships: a coast guard cutter that saw action in Pearl Harbor, a 1930 lightship, a submarine active in WWII and the USS Constellation – one of the last sail-powered warships built (in 1797) by the US Navy. You can opt for a two- or four-vessel admission ticket. If you only see two, include the four-deck USS Constellation, which spotlights the stories of past crew members.

Admission to the 1856 Seven Foot Knoll Lighthouse, on Pier 5, is free.