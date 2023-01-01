Maryland has traditionally been home to one of the largest, most active Jewish communities in the country, and this is a fine place to explore their experience in America. The exhibit Voices of Lombard Street: A Century of Change in East Baltimore skillfully showcases the Jewish immigrant experience in Jones Falls and along the Lombard Stand commercial district. The museum also houses two wonderfully preserved historical synagogues. Call or check the museum's website for the scheduled hours of synagogue tours.
Jewish Museum of Maryland
Baltimore
