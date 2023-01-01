Fort McHenry National Monument & Historic Shrine

On September 13 and 14, 1814, this star-shaped fort successfully repelled a British navy attack during the Battle of Baltimore. After a long night of bombs bursting in the air, shipbound prisoner Francis Scott Key saw, 'by dawn's early light,' the tattered flag still waving. Inspired, he penned 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' which was set to the tune of a popular drinking song. Now, of course, it’s the US national anthem.

Plan your visit

The site is open daily from 9am-5pm ($15 for over-16s, children visit free). Tickets are good for a week, and can be pre-purchased online or at the on-site gift store. There is parking (free for site visitors) and toilets available here too.

Before visiting you can also download an app from the website and start learning more via a virtual tour. Recommended while the indoor visitor center area of the site is closed. Learn more about the men and women of all backgrounds: the enslaved and the free Americans who lived, worked, and fought here.