Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

For the best views of Baltimore, climb the 227 marble steps of the 178ft-tall Doric column dedicated to America's founding father, George Washington. The monument was designed by Robert Mills, who also created DC's Washington Monument, and is looking better than ever following a $6-million restoration project. The ground floor contains a museum about Washington's life. To climb the monument, buy a ticket on-site or reserve online. Spaces are limited. The 1st-floor gallery is free.

Claustrophobes beware – the climb is narrow, steep and surrounded by brick, with only one window before reaching the enclosed viewpoints at the top.

