Works by Van Gogh, Renoir, Degas, Georgia O'Keeffe and Andy Warhol fill the galleries, and the museum hosts thought-provoking temporary exhibits with a contemporary spin. At lunchtime, though, we're not sure whether folks are flowing in for the impressive Matisse collection or the upscale American fare at ever-so-chic Gertrude's, the busy on-site cafe (www.gertrudesbaltimore.com).