Once a hub of meatpacking and industrial warehouses, the West Loop has transformed at a dizzying speed over the past 15 years into one of Chicago’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Today, tech giants like Google and LinkedIn occupy formerly dilapidated buildings alongside Michelin-starred restaurants and trendy rooftop bars.

Despite the hype, the West Loop hasn’t lost its edge. Its gritty bones are still visible behind polished facades, and there’s as much character and creativity on its side streets and in smaller enclaves – like historic Greektown – as on the headline-making Randolph Street and in the Fulton Market District. The West Loop is stylish, vibrant and constantly evolving, and really, it’s just getting started.

Getting around the West Loop is easy.

Getting there and around the West Loop

Like most Chicago neighborhoods, the West Loop is walkable and easily accessible via public transportation. Nearly 20 Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) lines serve the neighborhood, including the Blue, Green and Pink L trains, and over 15 bus routes. Fares are affordable, with single train rides starting at $2.50 and $2.25 for buses. You can even take the Blue Line from O’Hare Airport for $5. CTA passes are a better value: $5 for a one-day pass or $20 for seven days, for example. Use a tap-to-pay card or a Ventra card or ticket, available at all station kiosks and hundreds of retailers citywide.



Where to stay in the West Loop

Save: The Rooftop Cinema Club, Daniel Koester’s coveted Bad Butter pastries, a chic restaurant, a rooftop bar, an exclusive omakase experience – it’s no wonder that the Emily Hotel is one of my favorite Chicago stays.

Spend: The Hoxton draws locals for staycations and nights out – a loud endorsement. Like its sister property in Brooklyn's Williamsburg, the dog-friendly hotel has several restaurants and bars; speakeasy Lazy Bird and Peruvian Cabra on the roof, centered around a posh pool, are the stars.

Spend more: Both Nobu Hotel and Soho House offer five-star luxury worth the price (and they’re a block away from each other). Nobu gives sleek Japanese minimalism and has a branch of the famed namesake restaurant. The main draw at Soho House is access to the ultraexclusive members-only benefits, including a rooftop pool and gym with a full boxing ring.

Detour to VietFive Coffee for an ube latte. VietFive Coffee, via Choose Chicago

Where to get coffee in the West Loop

Ground Up: I alternate between the cozy milk and honey latte and the golden chai version. Bonus: the beans are roasted right in Chicago.

Sawada Coffee: If you’ve visited Japan, you may recognize the name; Hiroshi Sawada is a renowned Japanese latte art master. Go for the military latte, combining espresso, matcha, cocoa powder and vanilla. Sawada shares space with the excellent Texas-style BBQ joint Green Street Smoked Meats.

VietFive Coffee: The ube latte and ca phe (Vietnamese iced coffee) are worth a detour.

Hot spots like Monteverde make the West Loop one of Chicago's top dining destinations. Galdones Photography, via Choose Chicago

Where to eat in the West Loop

The West Loop is one of Chicago’s hottest dining destinations – so hot that scoring a table at the buzziest spots (especially along Restaurant Row) takes serious planning and patience. But the culinary scene goes well beyond what’s trendy, so don’t hesitate to venture further into the neighborhood. In fact, please do!

Breakfast

Lou Mitchell’s: Across from Union Station near the start of Route 66, this century-old staple epitomizes the American diner. Portions are massive, and you’ll get complimentary doughnut holes (it’s a Greek tradition to offer sweets to someone entering your home).

Chicago Waffles: My go-tos are the shakshuka skillet and blueberry chicken waffle. For the undecided, there's a flight with four waffles and a variety of toppings.

Aba: Filled with trees, ferns and natural lighting, the dining area at Aba feels like you’re in a garden or greenhouse. Try the crispy short rib hummus, whipped feta and house-made stracciatella. Brunch is served on weekends only.

Lunch

Vinnie’s Sub Shop: Get hefty made-to-order subs on freshly baked bread from D’Amato’s, right down the street. Vinnie’s doesn’t hold the same pedigree as J.P. Graziano, but in my opinion, it’s superior – and cheaper.

Mac’s Deli: The West Loop has a disappointing lack of street food vendors, but Mac’s serves real-deal Vienna Beef Chicago dogs, and for a great cause, too: run by Haymarket Center, Mac’s hires employees in recovery for substance abuse who work three-month stints to transition to full-time jobs.

Greek Islands: While the West Loop’s explosive development altered Greektown from what it once was, this is still my favorite spot in the city for traditional Greek cuisine. I like making a meal of appetizers: grilled octopus, gyros, skordalia (garlic potato dip) and avgolemono soup.

McDonald’s Global Headquarters Restaurant: With items from the fast-food giant's international menu that you can’t find elsewhere in the US, like a Philly cheesesteak burger and garlic black pepper chicken nuggets, why wouldn’t you?

Nohea Café: The chicken Caesar wrap lives up to the hype; it’s the best in the city. Beware of the odd hours, though – closing time is 2pm, and it is not open on weekends.

The flowery atmosphere at Bar La Rue accompanies a selection of French bubbles and mocktails. DineAmic Hospitality

Happy hour

The Press Room: I love the shucked-to-order $2 oysters and $8 old-fashioneds during happy hour (Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4pm to 6pm) at this underground wine bar, below the popular Publishing House.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery: A beer lover’s dream, this is one of only two Guinness breweries in the US (the other one is in Baltimore).

Booze Box: Small, dark and handsome, this spot tucked beneath Sushi Dokku is perfect for sake bombs and a couple of sushi rolls before dinner, plus has late-night DJs a few times a week.

Bar La Rue: This newer spot in Fulton Market's flower-laden atmosphere and drinks are excellent, especially the selection of French bubbles and wine, and mocktails.

For a New York–style pizza in Chicago, head to Nonna's. Nonna's, via Choose Chicago

Pizza

Lou Malnati’s: Everyone has an opinion on the best Chicago-style deep dish pizza, but there’s no arguing that Lou Malnati’s is an institution. This location gets particularly busy, so make a reservation or get on the wait list.

Haymarket Brewing: This sleeper spot for fantastic tavern-style pies also makes another Chicago specialty: a square cut with an ultrathin, crispy crust.

Parlor Pizza Bar: The lively patio is as good as the wood-fired pizzas that always have just the right amount of char. Save room for the Dessert Dealer's sweet Tacolatos, a specialty with a cultlike following.

Nonna’s: My go-to when I’m craving a giant New York–style slice.









Fresh pasta drying at Monteverde. Alexis Reaves, via Choose Chicago

Dinner

Monteverde: I start salivating just picturing the gnocchetti with pesto and burrata and ham starter. The restaurant holds tables for walk-ins and releases day-of off-peak reservations (say, 4pm or 9:30pm), so it’s easy to nab a table. Sit at the bar and you can watch the staff make fresh pasta.

Girl & the Goat: A high-end scene without feeling over-the-top fancy, the vibe here is backed up by a solid menu.

Au Cheval: You’ll wait at least an hour – probably closer to two – but the legendary burger 100% justifies the ordeal. The single cheeseburger actually has two patties, and getting it topped with an egg is a must. Don’t want to wait? The cheeseburger at the Loyalist and Royale burger at Izakaya are fantastic.

Smyth: Indulge to the extreme with a tasting menu at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant, a distinction shared with only 14 restaurants in the US.

Left: Shopping for secondhand goods at Randolph Street Market. Right: The market has both indoor and outdoor areas. Choose Chicago (2)

Where to shop in the West Loop

The Fig Tree: It takes a special place to find a gift when you’re not sure exactly what you’re looking for. The Fig Tree comes up with everything from stationery to baby items and home decor.

Tribeca Boutique: The trendy women’s boutique has been in the West Loop for nearly 20 years, conveniently right next to The Fig Tree.

Randolph Street Market: Browse this monthly market (both indoors and outdoors from May to September, then indoor-only in November and December) for vintage clothing, antiques, art and artisan foods.

Open Books: Indie bookstore lovers, this is all you. The nonprofit has a tremendous selection of new and dirt-cheap used books, and gives back to the community through numerous literacy programs.

Left: Day or night, Kaiser Tiger's outdoor spaces are a blast. Kaiser Tiger, via Choose Chicago Right: Lone Wolf is a go-to bar in the neighborhood. Lone Wolf Tavern, via Choose Chicago

After dark in the West Loop

The Aviary: Cocktails here are works of art, with a heavy focus on mixology and molecular gastronomy. For example, In the Rocks comes inside a hollow ice sphere, and you get a mini tool to crack it open. I’ve gone for à la carte drinks and bites, as well as the three-course cocktail progression.

Emporium Arcade Bar: Mix up a typical night out, with arcade games, pinball, foosball, air hockey, pool, a live DJ and a full bar.

Moneygun: One of the neighborhood’s most consistently popular bars, it is known for having (relatively) cheap drinks and playing old-school hip-hop and R & B.

Lone Wolf: The classic neighborhood bar where you can watch the big game – it’s next door to Au Cheval, so put in your name there, then have one of the local beers here while you wait.

Kaiser Tiger: The outdoor spaces are a blast, with yard games like cornhole and giant Connect 4, plus curling lanes in the winter. Major perk for sports fans: there’s a free shuttle to United Center for Bulls and Blackhawks games, plus concerts.

The turning squares sculpture at Mary Bartelme Park. Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock

Best parks in the West Loop

Mary Bartelme Park: In 2.3 acres, you’ll find a wonderful, nontraditional, accessible playground; a fenced dog park; a beloved steel art installation that also sprays cool mist in the summer; and the Big Hill, the site for yoga, a Saturday farmers market and summer movies.

Mark Skinner Park: Always abuzz with activity, this park hosts a variety of organized sports and seasonal family events like a fall pumpkin patch. But the real highlight is the community garden, providing produce as well as gardening and nutrition workshops and education.

Union Park: The facilities in the West Loop’s largest park are top-notch: a pool and splash pad; a huge playground; basketball, tennis and pickleball courts; baseball and soccer fields; and even a large-scale music venue.

When to visit

Chicago is an anytime destination, but if you’re looking for a reason to visit, plan for summer or December. Summer brings farmers markets, outdoor movies and festival season, while at the end of the year, the city’s famous holiday pop-up bars appear (Jack Frost in Fulton Market is one of the biggest and best).