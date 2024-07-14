The best part of a solo adventure is not having to compromise on where you want to go. But with the whole wide world open to you, it can be hard to choose. That's why we asked our expert writers and staff to share their favorite places for solo travel in North America and the Caribbean, highlighting the captivating cities, lush islands and national parks that are just waiting for solo wanderers across the continent.

So whether you're looking for absolute solitude or to find some brand-new travel companions, here are 10 places that are perfect for solo travelers in North America and the Caribbean.

British Virgin Islands

Recommended by Victoria Gill

Hopping between the dozens of lush, volcanically-formed islands of the BVIs (British Virgin Islands) chain means discovering a different culture, pace and experience at every stop. The sound of the Caribbean’s most melodic music genre, fungi, serenades the market stalls and restaurants lining Road Town, the epicenter of the archipelago’s most populous island, Tortola. On Virgin Gorda – home to the famed monolithic Baths with their jacuzzi-like waters laced with psychedelic fish – the pace slows down and the lifestyle is relaxed.

Meanwhile, the bays of the smaller Jost van Dyke jostle with bars and live music. Scuba diving here is among the best in the Americas. Anegada, one of the BVIs’ many notable verdant, vetiver biospheres (most of which are private or uninhabited) is a Crusoe-esque flat coral cay juxtaposed amid the mountains of the Lesser Antilles. A magnet for multicolored marine life, it has one of the largest barrier reefs in the Caribbean. Getting to the BVIs will usually require a connection in the Caribbean, which helps the islands keep their sense of unique culture and character. With so much variety on offer, these islands offer the perfect opportunity for solo explorers to build the trip of their dreams.

Swim in the Conchi natural pool in Aruba's Arikok National Park © Marc Guitard/Getty Images

Aruba

Recommended by Sheri-Kae McLeod

Traveling solo to Aruba presents an incredible opportunity, blending relaxation, excitement and a wonderfully inviting ambiance. This Caribbean gem famed for its stunning beaches, rich culture and hospitable locals, is an ideal haven for solo adventurers. Palm Beach is a paradise for water sports aficionados, and you’ll find the friendliest creatures on Flamingo Beach and Iguana Beach on Renaissance Island.

If seeking land-based adventures, consider traversing the island's rugged landscapes through activities like exhilarating ATV tours or invigorating hikes in Arikok National Park. Immerse yourself in the local culture by visiting historical landmarks like Fort Zoutman, home to the Aruba Historical Museum, or meandering through the capital city of Oranjestad to enjoy its colorful architecture, boutiques and vibrant markets. In Aruba, solo travel becomes an enriching experience embracing both the island's natural wonders and its captivating cultural tapestry.

Head underwater in Grenada to explore the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park © R Gombarik/Shutterstock

Grenada

Recommended by Alicia Johnson

The Caribbean island of Grenada offers the perfect mix of relaxation and outdoor fun. For the solo travelers who just want to rest and embrace “island vibes,” Grenada’s beaches, particularly Grand Anse, are picture-perfect with the clearest water you’ve ever seen. The nearly two-mile stretch means ample space to lay in the sun away from the crowds. For those looking to add a little sweat to their vacation, head to Saint Andrew Parish to Grand Etang National Park and see some of the country’s highest peaks. Treks range from an easy 200m jaunt (Morne LaBaye trail) to an hours-long hike to a series of waterfalls (Seven Sisters Trail). Keep an eye out for wildlife like Mona Monkeys on the trails. Since you’re traveling alone, stop by the visitor center for information about hiking guides.

Everyone who visits Grenada must make time to see the Underwater Sculpture Garden in Molinière Bay. Just 5m (16ft) below the surface, the park features sculptures depicting a variety of scenes: a little girl busting out of a giant nutmeg, a group of life-sized children holding hands and more. The park recently added an additional 23 pieces to the original 75, this time representing traditional characters from the annual Spicemas, a carnival-like celebration. Book an excursion with a local dive shop ⁠— they rarely mind adding an extra person to a group outing.

Jump in a magical swimming spot like the Dos Ojos cenote near Tulum © mundosemfim/Getty Images

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Recommended by Bailey Freeman

The Riviera Maya isn’t all resorts – this well-loved stretch of coastline is perfect for solo travelers looking for a taste of culture and the Caribbean Sea. The region has a solid backpacker route thanks to prolific public transport and plenty of affordable accommodation options. From Cancún all the way down to Tulum, the Riviera Maya’s friendly towns are all easily accessible by highway – stop off at laid-back Puerto Morelos, new-age Playa del Carmen and the turtle hub of Akumal, or take a dip in one of the several gorgeous cenotes in between. Solo travelers will easily be able to navigate to the region’s sundry activities, and the solid infrastructure means you’ll meet plenty of travel buddies along the journey. If you’re looking for camaraderie, bunk at one of the many bohemian hostels; if you prefer solitude, regular hotel rooms can be a real steal outside of major tourism corridors.

Joshua Tree offers plenty of simple trails for solo travelers © Peathegee Inc/ Getty Images / Tetra images RF

Joshua Tree National Park, California

Recommended by Julia Buckley

Up in the high desert, cantilevered above gregarious Palm Springs, is this paradise for one. Nobody gives you a second glance if you’re alone in Joshua Tree, because everyone comes here to be exactly who they want to be. Want company? You’re bound to bump into people at the sprawling Healing Arts complex as you choose your own essential oil blend at the Grateful Desert, get a massage or celestial guidance, or sip a mocktail or tisane at Brewja Elixir, which creates drinks from “healing” plants like hemp and mushrooms.

But people don’t just come here for the hippy-ish lifestyle ⁠— the main draw is, of course, the national park. While you should always take precautions hiking alone, there are plenty of simple trails in Joshua Tree, from the easy walkways carving a 0.25-mile loop through the photo-friendly Cholla Cactus Garden to the boulder-filled Hidden Valley Nature Trail, which is always reassuringly busy. Finish by driving for a solo sunset at Keys View, which has sweeping panoramas over the Coachella Valley and the San Andreas Fault – and give thanks for being up here alone, instead of having to make conversation in a busy bar down there.

Santa Fe, New Mexico is the perfect city for solo exploration © Professional Foto CL/Shutterstock

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Recommended by Liza Prado

It’s hard to feel lonely traveling solo in a place like Santa Fe, New Mexico. It’s one of the oldest and most charming towns in the US, and its Indigenous roots, Spanish and Mexican influences and status as an artists’ haven will have you engaged at every turn. Start with a stroll in The Plaza, the city’s leafy central plaza, peeking into its adobe buildings with their upscale boutiques and cafes, and Indigenous artisans selling handmade jewelry under the porticos; in summer, there are free concerts (and sometimes impromptu dancing too).

Nearby, learn about Santa Fe’s history at the impressive Palace of the Governors and the New Mexico History Museum, and step into the one-of-a-kind Museum of Contemporary Native Art or the Georgia O’Keefe Museum, with ever-changing exhibits of its namesake trailblazer. It’s also fun to gallery hop along Canyon Road and to wander through the year-round artisan market at Railyard Arts District; for a psychedelic immersive art experience, don’t miss Meow Wolf. When hunger strikes, splurge on a meal (and meet locals) at the community table at Cafe Pasqual's; afterwards, have a soak at Ten Thousand Waves, a Japanese-inspired spa tucked into the foothills.

Spend some solo time in Washington, DC's museums, like the National Air and Space Museum © fstockfoto/Shutterstock

Washington, DC

Recommended by Ann Douglas Lott

The best way to explore a museum is alone. And a whole fleet of them? Definitely alone. That’s why DC is the perfect city to explore solo. Deciding which museums most suit your interests – from the National Portrait Gallery and the National Air and Space Museum to off-the-mall spaces like the Phillips Collection and the National Postal Museum – can be overwhelming with too many opinions in the mix. Pick a few, and start exploring at your own pace, easily wandering between attractions. Emphasis on pace yourself; the best way to explore DC’s biggest attractions and individual neighborhoods is on foot, so you’ll be doing a lot of walking.

As a solo diner, you’ll also have more luck with harder-to-get reservations, like Anju (Korean), Sushi Taro, Albi (Middle Eastern) or Maydan (also Middle Eastern). After dinner, walk over to one of DC’s iconic monuments – like the Lincoln Memorial or the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial – to experience them in the moonlight without the massive crowds. Then have a nightcap at a speakeasy, like Allegory, or get rowdier at Players Club (arcade games, 70s-80s music, pool tables – need I say more?).

The Hoh Rainforest offers up the perfect greenery for a stroll © Shutterstock / Flystock

Olympic Peninsula, Washington

Recommended by Chamidae Ford

If you’re a solo traveler looking for a little introspection and nature, head to the Olympic Peninsula. Its dense wilderness and picturesque towns provide the perfect place for those in need of peace, quiet and solitude, not to mention sheer beauty. Take in the scenery with nonstop hikes through the Olympic National Forest. Wander through the greenery of the Hoh Rainforest or camp among its towering trees. Spend a day in Port Townsend, a truly quaint seaside town beloved by Washingtonians and visitors alike. Its year-round festivals (stop by in June for the Orca Festival) and Victorian architecture make for the perfect outdoor interlude. And whether you want to get your Twilight on or simply appreciate the beauty of Washington beaches, La Push is a breathtaking spot to catch some waves or hike along its rocky cliffs. Whether you take a ferry or drive, expect to fall in love with Washington’s mesmerizing outdoors.

Take a walk down Rue St-Denis in Montréal © iStock

Montréal, Québec

Recommended by Caroline Trefler

Cities are great for solo travel and vibrant Montréal is one of the best. You'll find never-ending entertainment strolling the city’s eclectic neighborhoods, from the cobblestone streets of Old Montréal to the Plateau and Mile End, where old-school bagel shops share the streets with trendy cafes, record stores and boutiques selling vintage clothes. Make use of the city’s BIXI bike-share program to pedal along the scenic Lachine Canal and stop for lunch at the Marché Atwater, where stalls sell fresh produce, baked goods and cheeses, and street-food eateries like Satay Brothers serve fresh lunch options. Speaking of lunch, you can eat and drink very well in Montréal. Solo diners will find plenty of bar seats, perfect for single diners, at some of the best restaurants, including famed bistros L’Express and Au Pied de Cochon. It’s usually faster for single diners to get a counter seat at Schwartz’s Deli, an institution for smoked meat sandwiches.

Museums are made for solo diversions, and Montréal’s Musée de Beaux-Arts is home to works by American and European masters as well as top Canadian artists. If you want to learn more about Canadian history, check out the Muséee McCord Stewart or Pointe-à-Callière Cité d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal. If some scenic peace and quiet sounds appealing, you can have that too: the forest paths of the city’s namesake “mountain” Parc du Mont-Royal are right in the middle of the city, and the Belvédère Kondiaronk lookout has stunning views.

You can expect to see other hikers on the Plain of Six Glaciers in Banff National Park © Janice Chen/Shutterstock

Banff, Alberta

Recommended by Alex Butler

Banff is arguably the most picturesque place to start your exploration of the Canadian Rockies, which is why is draws in crowds of travelers year-round. And while it's popularity means it can be pretty busy, this can be a benefit for solo travelers. There's a wide selection of accommodation in town — including numerous hostels that may be more cost-effective for solo travelers than some of Banff's sky-high hotel prices. Busy trails may mean plenty of fellow hikers, but that's not always a bad thing in a rugged landscape where bear sightings aren't uncommon. And if winter activities are more your speed, Banff Town heaves with skiers and snowboarders in the winter months, and you'll find ample opportunities to jump in the singles line and make friends on the lift.

And just because Banff is famous for the outdoors doesn't mean it skips on relaxation, fun and culture. Treat yourself to a soothing dip in the Banff Upper Hot Springs, sample craft brews and spirits at Banff Ave Brewing, Three Bears Brewery and Park Distillery, or stop by the Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies to see art ranging from the 1800s to the present, including works by Canada's famed Group of Seven. Before your trip, check out what's on at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, which hosts a wide-ranging list of events throughout the year. In late October and early November, climbers and outdoor enthusiasts will find their people at the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival.

