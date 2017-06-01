Welcome to Montréal
Witness a city that's in love with festivals, the arts, good food, living well and enjoying life to the hilt.
Cuisine Capital
Blessed with one of the most exciting food scenes in North America, Montréal brims with temples dedicated to Kamouraska lamb, Arctic char and, of course, poutine (fries smothered in cheese curds and gravy). You’ll find irresistible patisseries, English pubs, 80-plus-year-old Jewish delis and magnificent food markets reminiscent of Paris. There are hipster bars with tiny bowling alleys and innumerable cafes in which to while away a lazy afternoon. And there are late-night eateries where you can linger over wondrous combinations of food and drink that you'll find nowhere else on earth.
Festivals Galore
Toronto may be Canada’s economic capital, but Montréal remains the country’s cultural juggernaut. The city, standard bearer of an entire linguistic-cultural identity – Francophone Canada – simply lives for public celebration of the arts. There are some 250 theater and dance companies, more than 90 festivals and a fascinating medley of neighborhoods where artists, writers and musicians have helped cement the city’s reputation as a great arts center. The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal is the headline event, followed by parties dedicated to world cinema, comedy and gay pride.
City of Design
Montréal is a slice of old Europe in a pie of contemporary design. A day’s wander might take in the photogenic 18th-century facades of Old Montréal before a cycling tour of the lovely Canal de Lachine, or a wander through the glittering shops and restaurants of downtown before ending at the inviting terraced cafes of Plateau Mont-Royal. The architectural sweep of the city takes in a wealth of heritage churches such as the breathtaking Basilique Notre-Dame, as well as 20th-century icons like the Stade Olympique and Habitat 67. Montréal's hotels and museums additionally push the edges of contemporary interior design.
Winter Wonderland
The Québécois love their summers and autumnal colors, but it is the winter that defines much of their lives, which slow down and become more insular in the grip of those long, dark months. With that said, the passion for life that animates Canadian Francophones does not truly dim in the cold, but is rather celebrated around cozy fireplaces, in friendly pubs, at steaming sugar shacks, and, of course, on the slopes of local mountains via skis, snowboards and toboggans.
Montréal activities
Quebec City and Montmorency Falls Day Trip from Montreal
After pickup from your Montreal hotel, you’ll be taken 2.5 hours northeast by coach to Quebec City, the historic heart of French Canada located on the St Lawrence River. The oldest settlement in North America, this capital city’s charming narrow streets and quaint neighborhoods are steeped in fascinating history. On your sightseeing tour, your knowledgeable local guide will explain the history of Quebec City, which was founded as a fort by the French in the 1500s. Pass famous landmarks and historical treasures including picturesque Place Royale, Notre Dame Basilica, the Parliament Building, Ile d'Orleans and the Plains of Abraham, where the famous battle between the French and English took place in 1759. Visit the oldest quarter in North America, the Petit Champlain district, and admire views of Montmorency Falls, an incredible waterfall and emblem of the city seated between the Montmorency River and the St Lawrence River. This magnificent natural gem is taller than Niagara Falls! Enjoy free time after your tour to explore Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. During the months of May through October, you can choose to take a scenic 1.5-hour cruise on the St Lawrence River during your free time! Your tour ends with drop-off at your Montreal hotel.
Old Montreal City Walking Tour, Notre-Dame Basilica Admission
Meet your guide near Notre-Dame Basilica to begin your walking tour of Old Montreal, the city's historic heart. Admire the the masterful Gothic Revival architecture of this basilica as you follow your knowledgable local guide at a leisurely pace. You'll learn about this amazing city's rich history, French heritage and bustling culture as you roam the streets and visit top Montreal attractions such as Place d'Armes, Royal Bank, Place Jacques-Cartier, St Jacques and City Hall. Stroll down St Paul Street and explore Champ de Mars, a public park that was once the site of Montreal's city walls. Don't miss Bonsecours Market, which has served as Montreal's main public market for more than 100 years! Your tour will conclude here. You can choose to tour the east side or west side of Old Montreal on a 1.5-hour tour, or tour both the east and west sides on a 3-hour tour.
Montreal City Guided Sightseeing Tour
At your selected tour time, you'll be picked up at your Montreal hotel -- or you can meet at the pier or Peel Street -- to begin your sightseeing tour of this amazing Canadian city. Board a comfortable coach and cruise past hundreds of historical and cultural treasures such as Old Montreal, the historic center of the city that still preserves the charm and influences of bygone eras. Soak up the French atmosphere and enjoy panoramic views of the Old Port as you continue to Notre-Dame Basilica, a masterpiece of Gothic Revival architecture, and Olympia Park, built for the 1976 Summer Olympic Games. Mt Royal Park is a must-see. This scenic lookout offers a striking view of the downtown area and the river. Atop Mt Royal, you'll be greeted by St Joseph's Oratory, one of the world's most-visited shrines. The basilica's huge dome reaches 320 feet (97 meters), and is second in height only to St Peter's basilica in Rome! Other highlights include City Hall, Bonsecours Market, Place Jacques Cartier, Place Ville Marie, Chinatown and more. You'll have plenty of photo opportunities along the way, and your friendly, professional guide will provide informative commentary on all the sights you see.
Montreal City Hop-on Hop-off Tour
Travel on a double-decker bus as you tour Montreal at your own pace. This is the best way to experience a city you are not familiar with or only have a few days to spare. Your two-day ticket allows you to enjoy the full two-hour tour, or hop on and off at your leisure at various stops throughout Montreal including: Notre Dame Basilica Chinatown Old Port Montreal Science Center St. Josephs Oratory Mount Royal Park Dorchester Square This tour is seasonal and operates from May through to October. For a unique experience, select the evening tour and enjoy nighttime views and ambiance of this beautiful city at night! Hop On/Hop Off along the Entertainment District, with Montreal’s best restaurants and shows along the way while enjoying the historic sights as narrated by live guides!
Half-Day Montreal Bike Tour with Wine or Beer
City Tour: Led by an informative tour guide, you will enjoy a panorama of the city covering a route of approximately 9 miles (14 kilometers). Begin at the Old Port and cycle to the Latin Quarter. Continue to La Fontaine Park, with an unusual detour into one of the alleys of The Plateau. Enjoy a refreshment stop at 'St-Viateur Bagel' and get the opportunity to taste their world-famous bagels! This legendary bakery has been part of the city's culture and of local people's everyday living since 1957. You will then continue to Mount-Royal Park, into the Victorian ambiance of the Golden Square Mile, cycle through the business district, and conclude your cycling tour in Old Montreal and enjoy a glass of beer or wine at the end of your tour ! Vista Architecture Tour: See all of Montreal's famous scenic areas and architectural buildings on this 13 mile (20 kilometers) bike ride. Pedal along the Saint-Lawrence River and enjoy the views from the water. Discover Montreal's unique architectural works and culture. Learn about the historical importance of the Saint-Lawrence River over Montreal, and uncover architectural works and parks that have defined Montreal. You will cross the Saint-Lawrence river via the Jacques Cartier bridge and and enjoy a glass of beer or wine at the end of your tour ! Please click 'View Additional Info' below to view operating schedule before selecting the bike tour of your choice
Quebec Small-Group Wine Tour from Montreal with Optional Lunch
After meeting your guide, board the minibus for the one-hour drive to Quebec’s vineyard-covered countryside. On the way, admire the enchanting landscapes of Montreal’s south shore while your guide explains the basics of Quebec wine. Sample Full-Day Tour: Head first to the first winery, located on a hillside with an amazing view. Explore the vineyard on a guided walk before touring the winemaking installations and laboratory and taking a lesson on wine tasting basics followed by a blind tasting experience with the winery owner. Head to your second wine estate and enjoy a delicious European lunch with and a glass of sparkling wine. Then enjoy a full tasting of Chateau de cartes’ wines and ciders, followed by some leisure time to relax. A short drive will then take you to your last estate, where you will learn about winemaking techniques and have another wine tasting. Sample Half-day Afternoon Tour: Head to your first winery, located on gorgeous Rougemont hillside, where you’ll be taken on a guided tour of the estate. Learn about the culture of vines in Quebec’s challenging climate, then enjoy a tasting of exclusive wines and ciders paired with a local cheese tasting. Enjoy the drive to your second stop, a small family-owned winery located on the side of Mont-St-Hilaire with a breathtaking view. The vineyard owner will welcome you and tell you about the estate and its history and take you on a visit to the winemaking facilities and hear about their special techniques.