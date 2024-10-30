Sunseekers and beach hoppers have made Aruba one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations. The island is ideal for a fun escape with friends, or for a soothing getaway to relax and recharge your batteries.

Beyond its stunning, picture-perfect, white-sand beaches, the island has much to offer – including the natural appeal of Arikok National Park, the vibrant murals of San Nicolas and some of the best scuba diving in the western hemisphere.

Intrigued yet? Read on as you plan your first trip to Aruba. It surely won't be your last one.

Carnival festivities enliven Aruba’s streets every February or early March. Shutterstock

When should I go to Aruba?

Aruba’s weather is pleasant and warm to hot year-round, and there simply isn’t a bad-weather season. For unlike other Caribbean islands, Aruba (along with neighboring Bonaire and Curaçao) lies outside the hurricane belt, minimizing the risk of storms. Since it’s a tropical island, rain does fall in Aruba, and the wind can pick up – but the weather overall is enjoyable and sunny just about all the time.

December and January are the peak of the high season, and prices for hotels and rental cars skyrocket. If you do wish to spend the holidays on Aruba, then book everything as far ahead as possible, traveling before Christmas Eve and after New Year’s Day. February through April is also the high season, though with enough planning you can score deals on accommodation. If a colorful Caribbean carnival celebration is on your wish list, head to Aruba in February or early March. (The dates vary each year; Carnival Monday 2025 falls on March 3.)

Low(er) season usually starts after Easter and lasts through November. One of my favorite times to visit the island is in fact November: the weather isn’t as hot as in summer, and there are fewer people – allowing more freedom for spontaneous trips.

How much time should I spend in Aruba?

While you could just fly in for a weekend and have a great time on the beaches, I highly recommend staying longer. Cruise ships call on Aruba, with passengers cruises disembarking for half-day trips to the island; think about the adverse impact such visitors have on the environment and the local economy.

A week-long stay in Aruba is ideal. While 10 days or more will give you time to explore, wind down, hike and maybe even try out a new sport like scuba diving or windsurfing. If you’d like to take a PADI certification course, make sure to devote three to four days to just that – ideally more – so you can gain more experience.

Renting your own car will allow you to explore all of Aruba on your own schedule. Shutterstock

Is it easy to get to and around Aruba?

Several international airlines connect Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport with cities in the USA, Canada, the Dominican Republic and a handful of countries in Latin America, as well London and Amsterdam. Frequent short flights also depart for fellow Dutch Caribbean islands, Bonaire, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

If you have enough time, it is possible to visit all three ABC islands on one trip. But I’d recommend devoting your time to just one, for a deeper visit (and less travel time).

Once you are on Aruba’s shores, you can rent a car directly at the airport and explore from there. Public transportation does reach much of the island, yet for the freedom and flexibility to get to those more challenging-to-reach places, a rental car is the way to go. Taxis can get very expensive, very fast.

Top things to do in Aruba

Many shipwrecks lie underwater off Aruba’s shores, waiting to be explored by scuba divers. Vito Palmisano/Getty Images

Scuba dive through a shipwrecks

Aruba is a fairly easy scuba destination, both for first-timers and seasoned divers. What its waters lack in spectacular coral reefs, Aruba makes up for with wrecks. Check out the SS Antilla, one of the Caribbean’s biggest sunken vessels, or the airplanes that were sunk to create an artificial reef.

Marvel at the sunset at California Lighthouse

As the day draws to a close, hop in your car and make your way to the north of the island to this lighthouse – and be sure to bring a beach chair so you can settle in to catch every last beam of light fade in the distance. Add a bit of sparkle by toasting to the spectacle with a cocktail or fresh coconut smoothie from the food truck in the parking lot.

The rugged landscapes and cacti at Arikok National Park are perhaps not what you’d expect on a tropical Caribbean island. iStock

Spend a day hiking and exploring Arikok National Park

Occupying almost a fifth of Aruba’s square mileage on the island’s eastern half, Arikok National Park is a great place to get active and your step count up. In Arikok’s rugged landscapes (bring sturdy shoes), you’ll see giant cactus and other scrubby vegetation – very different from typical visions of an idyllic Caribbean island.

Discover the island’s foodie side

Thanks to its proximity to South America and influences from the Netherlands, Africa, India, Venezuela and even China, Aruba’s cuisine is a unique – and uniquely tasty – mix. To get a full introduction to the island’s food, we recommend trying patacon (fried, crispy plantains), bolita di keshi (fried cheese balls), funchi (side dish similar to polenta) and kesio (Aruban-style flan). A hop across Oranjestad on the Aruba Food Tour will give you cultural context as you snack away.

Relax and wind down on Eagle Beach

If there’s one beach not to miss in Aruba, it’s this one – a truly magical part of the island. Besides its white sand, it’s particularly famous for the gnarled Fofoti trees that grow close to the water’s edge; they’re great for photo opps. If you get to Eagle Beach early, you might score one of the public palapas – and spend the whole day.

In the town of San Nicolas, many buildings are covered in vivid, large-scale murals. Yingna Cai/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do in Aruba

No matter where I go in the world, my research begins by googling “street art in…” And while I enjoy all different types of public creativity, murals hold a special place in my heart. Lucky for me, the town of San Nicolas (just a half-hour from Oranjestad) is filled with gorgeous and color-drenched murals, in various styles. My favorite is one by Dutch artist Dopie.dsk: a surreal, giant lionfish in neon colors that stares down those walking by.

How much money do I need for Aruba?

Aruba presents more budget-friendly options than some other Caribbean destinations. If you are on a tighter budget, book flights well ahead, stay in a dorm or a simple accommodation, eat out only occasionally, take the public bus to get around and travel during low season.

Aruba offers many lovely apartments and smaller-scale hotels, such as Kamerlingh Villa, Pauline’s Apartments, Gray Door Apartments (for adults only) and Walt’s Aruba. While the beach never disappoints, why not stay inland and live more as Arubans do?

Although Aruba has ties to the Netherlands, bringing euros doesn’t really help much; the local currency is the Aruba Florin (Afl). US dollars are accepted throughout the island, so bring a few.

Hostel room: Afl 63 ($35) per person (10–20% more during high season)

Basic room or self-catering apartment for two: Afl 140 ($75) per night (up to 200% more during high season)

Public transport ticket: Afl 4.50 ($2.60) for a single trip, Afl 8.75 ($5) for a round trip or Afl 17.50 ($10) for a day pass

Coffee: Afl 7 ($4)

Mojito on the beach: Afl 25 ($14)

Beer: Afl 7 ($4)

Sandwich: Afl 20 ($11)

Dinner for two at a mid-range restaurant: Afl 240 ($135) for one starter, two mains and drinks including 15% tip

Rental of two chairs or sun beds and a parasol: $35–50

Rental car: $670 per week with full-coverage insurance; $330 per week without insurance

Sustainability fee: $20 (payable upon obtaining the mandatory ED card before your trip)

Do I need a visa for Aruba?

Technically speaking, the Embarkation and Disembarkation (ED) card is not a visa. Yet all visitors must apply for the ED card by filling out an online form 7 days before their arrival in Aruba. In 2024, a sustainability fee of $20 took effect, payable when applying for the ED card. If you miss your flight or have to reschedule your plans, you’ll have to apply for the ED card and pay the fee again.

Which language(s) do I need to know in Aruba?

The official languages in Aruba are Papiamento (a creole language derived from Portuguese) and Dutch. Because of the island’s location and influences, most locals speak Spanish and English as well. You’ll find it easy to get around in English, but may find it helpful to learn a few key words in Papiamento, as well.

Danki : Thank you

Por fabor : Please

Bon dia : Good morning

Bon tardi : Good afternoon

Bon nochi : Good evening

Pasa un bon dia: Have a good day

Can I drink the tap water on Aruba?

Yes. Aruba is a BYOWB (bring your own water bottle) kind of island. Tap water is safe to drink, and it’s absolutely unnecessary to buy bottled water in a store. You might want to bring a bigger thermos and get some ice to keep your drink cool during long days on the beach.

How much should I tip in Aruba?

Though tipping is not mandatory in Aruba, staff at most restaurants, bars, cafes, hotels and taxi companies will appreciate your tip. Some eat-in places add a service charge of 15% to the bill. Such charges don’t substitute for a tip: the service charge goes to everyone on the restaurant team, with your waiter usually getting the smallest share. If you were happy with your meal and the service, a tip of 10–15% is greatly appreciated.

Be sure to pack reef-safe sunscreen – and reapply it many times per day. Getty Images

Bring reef-safe sunscreen to Aruba

The sun is blazing hot on Aruba. Yet because of the constant and oh-so-refreshing winds, you might not notice how strong those rays truly are – so remember to reapply sunscreen throughout the day. Research a good reef-safe sunscreen and bring plenty of it for your trip – preferably cream or lotion sunscreen as the winds blow sprays away. Also pack a hat with straps, so it doesn’t go flying, and a rash guard or Lycra shirt. Your skin will thank you.

Pack cotton and linen for Aruba

To beat the humidity on the island, pack smart and bring comfortable, loose-fitting clothes, preferably in cotton or linen. You’ll notice that you’ll sweat a lot less and feel refreshed when the wind blows through them. Such garments are also a great way to protect your skin from the sun.