Welcome to South America
Andean peaks, Amazonian rainforest, Patagonian glaciers, Incan ruins, colonial towns, white-sand beaches and vertiginous nightlife: the wonders of South America set the stage for incredible adventures.
Setting for Big Adventures
You can hike past ancient temples first laid down by the Incas, contemplate the awe-inspiring power of Iguazú Falls, or spend the day watching wildlife from a dugout canoe on one of the Amazon's countless igarapés (narrow waterways). You can barrel down Andean roads by mountain bike, go white-water rafting on class V rivers and surf amazing breaks off both coasts. And once you think you've experienced it all, head to the dramatic landscapes in Tierra del Fuego, go eye-to-eye with extraordinary creatures in the Galápagos, and scramble up tableland mountains in the Gran Sabana for a panorama that seems straight out of the Mesozoic era.
Cultural Treasures
South America's diversity doesn't end with geography. You'll find colonial towns where cobblestone streets lead past gilded churches and stately plazas little changed since the 18th century. You can haggle over colorful textiles at indigenous markets, share meals with traditional dwellers of the rainforest and follow the pounding rhythms of Afro-Brazilian drums corps. South America is home to an astounding variety of living and ancient cultures, and experiencing it first-hand is as easy as showing up.
La Vida Musical
This is one of the world's great music destinations. Nothing compares to hearing the rhythms of Colombian salsa, Brazilian samba, Argentine tango and Andean folk music in the place where they were born. Buenos Aires' sultry milongas (tango clubs), Rio's simmering garrafeiras (dance halls), Quito's salsotecas (salsa clubs) – all great places to chase the heart of Saturday night. Yet this is only the beginning of a great musical odyssey that encompasses Peruvian trovas, soulful Ecuadorian passillos, fast-stepping Brazilian forró, whirling Venezuelan merengue, steel-pan Guyanese drumming, Paraguayan harp music and more. Simply plunge in – though you might want to take a dance class along the way!
Captivating Landscapes
From the snow-capped peaks of the Andes to the undulating waterways of the Amazon, South America spreads a dazzling array of natural wonders. This is a continent of lush rainforests, towering volcanoes, misty cloud forests, bone-dry deserts, red-rock canyons, ice-blue glaciers and sun-kissed beaches. As landscapes go, there aren't many other places on earth that offers so much variety.
Machu Picchu Day Trip from Cusco
Completed in approximately 1450 at the height of the Incan empire, Machu Picchu was abandoned less than 100 years later following the Spanish conquest of Peru. Today it is considered by many to be the new spiritual center of the world.From Cusco, you'll be transferred to the railway station to enjoy your 4-hour scenic rail tour to Aguas Calientes. In order to meet various customer needs, you can choose from three different types of options.The Expedition option was created for adventurous passengers seeking comfort and security without the extra frills. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, your journey to Machu Picchu begins! The seats have been reupholstered with indigenous fabrics, giving them a touch of local flavor. Snacks are available for purchase, as well as additional storage space for backpacks.The Vistadome option is a comfortable way to journey to Machu Picchu. Departing from Poroy train station, located approximately 15 minutes outside of Cusco, you'll enjoy beautiful panoramic windows to make the most of the spectacular scenery and allow for fantastic photo opportunities. Delicious snacks as well as hot and cold refreshments are served on the way (own expense).The Executive Class option departs from the Ollantaytambo train station, located approximately 1.5-hours from Cusco and make your way to Machu Picchu in comfort. Enjoy scenic panoramic views from the train, where you'll be seated in comfortable, padded chairs with a fold-out table for your convenience. Snacks and beverages are served on board the train for your enjoyment (own expense).Upon arrival at Aguas Calientes station, you'll board a small bus and head up to the ruins of the “sacred city”, Machu Picchu. Your expert guide will walk with you through the main streets of these amazing ruins. Stroll through town squares and climb delicately carved stone stairways. Esoteric wisdom holds Machu Picchu as the new spiritual center of the world. There will be time to be alone and fully embrace this magnificent wonder of the world, letting this once in a lifetime experience set in. In the afternoon you'll return to the train station in Aguas Calientes for the trip back to Cusco.IMPORTANT: Your passport detail is needed for the Machu Picchu Day Trip (Full name and Passport ID). Please provide your passport detail in the additional request box, otherwise the tour is not confirmed.
Lima Airport Arrival Transfer
A representative will be waiting for you with a customized sign with your name on it as you clear customs at Jorge Chavez International Airport and take you straight to your hotel. When making a booking, you must provide your arrival flight information and the name of your accommodation. Please select the correct option depending on your flight's arrival time.
Christ Redeemer, Sugar Loaf and Corcovado Mountain from Rio
The morning tour starts with a panoramic tour of downtown Rio where you'll pass by the infamous Sambadrome, the exhibition area for the renowned Samba schools in Rio. A brief stop is made at the Metropolitan Cathedral, made famous for its unusual pyramid shape. Admire its beauty and rareness from both the outside and the inside! Drive through downtown Rio and stop at the Metropolitan Cathedral. Then head towards the Urca neighborhood, where one of Rio's most iconic symbols is located, Sugar Loaf Mountain. Traveling up Sugar Loaf mountain on a cable car, you'll make a brief stop at a vantage point at approximately 700 feet (215 meters) above sea level. Capture unparalleled panoramic views of the city, Guanabara Bay, the Rio-Niteroi Bridge and Corcovado Mountain. You'll then ascend to the peak of Sugar Loaf for breathtaking views of Copacabana Beach, the Santa Cruz Fortress and the beaches of Niteroi. You'll then enjoy lunch (included in the price) at a local restaurant before starting the afternoon portion of the tour. After lunch, you can either go to the Cosme Velho train station passing through the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas district (except on Sundays) or go by van cruising through the Tijuca rainforest up to the 125 foot (38 meter) iconic Christ Redeemer Statue. You'll spend approximately 45 minutes at the statue where you can capture once in a lifetime photo opportunities. After the train ride back down, you'll be dropped back off at your hotel.Alternatively, if you are taking the 6 hour option, start by going straight to Christ Redeemer by Van to catch the views from the top and then drive through Santa Teresa to make your way to Sugar Loaf and get back to the hotel just in time for lunch.Please be mindful when selecting as we offer options with and without tickets.
Rio de Janeiro Full-Day Tour
After an early morning hotel pickup, we will begin the tour with a viewing of the Christ the Redeemer statue without interference from any crowds. On the way, you will enjoy views of Copacabana beach, Botafogo beach and Palácio Guanabara. Before heading up, you'll enter Tijuca Forest, stopping at Paineiras to board vehicles up to Corcovado. The visit to the monument lasts approximately 45 minutes. In case of poor visibility on the summit of the Corcovado, you will make an alternative stop at Mirante Dona Marta (362m or 1188 ft) instead, a place less affected by cloudiness.Then, you'll head to Sugar Loaf continuing to Botafogo beach towards Praia Vermelha, in the district of Urca, passing by the imposing neo-classical buildings like the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the Institute Benjamim Constant for the blind and the National Institute for Mineral Resources. You'll then head to the Sugar Loaf touristic complex to board the cable-car to rich Urca Hill (220m) and Sugar Loaf (396m), staying there for around 30 minutes at the top. Enjoy lunch at Ipanema's restaurant. There will be many different meal options at your disposal. Choose anything from Brazilian steakhouse fare or a light sandwich. You can also use the time to explore Ipanema district.After a visit to the Maracanã Stadium from the outside (you may stop at Bellini's statue for pictures) you will then head to the Sambadrome (the stadium for the city's main Carnival parade).As you continue through the city, you'll see the Lapa Arches, Lavradio street and Avenida Chile. Visit the cone-shaped Metropolitan Cathedral, a major landmark in this Brazilian city and a masterpiece of modern art. Next, visit the Escadaria Selarón – one of the most fascinating staircases in the world. See the São Bento Monastery after, a place of monastic simplicity that is one of the most beautiful architectural complexes in Brazil. There is a surprising contrast between the austere, purposefully simple appearance of the exterior and the richness of the interior highlighting gilded Baroque engravings with plants motifs. See for yourself the exuberant Rococo style in the engraving on the high altar, followed by a view of the cross vaulting and the Chapel of the Santíssimo Sacramento. On your way back to your hotel, looking outward along the Aterro do Flamengo, you'll see the Museum of Modern Art, the Monument to the Fallen in World War II, and the Church of the Outeiro da Glória. You will also be able to see the beaches of Flamengo and Botafogo as you return via Copacabana, Ipanema and Leblon.
Lima City Sightseeing Tour
Departing from your hotel, you'll head to the Lima Historical Center, the old side of the city and the capital of the Peruvian viceroyalty. Stop at the “Love Park” (Parque del Amor) built in a peculiar Gaudi style and where you can enjoy a beautiful view of the Lima Bay. Next, you'll head over to the residential district of San Isidro where you'll be able to visit the “Huaca Pucllana,” a famous ceremonial center built before the Spaniards arrived. Visit the main square and enjoy a view of the Presidential and Municipal Palaces, two immense buildings whose grandeur is sure to capture your fascination.Then, it's on to the Lima Cathedral (in the Plaza de Armas) to visit the tomb of the Spanish Conqueror Francisco Pizarro. After, you'll visit the Santo Domingo Convent and it's expansive monastery. Other landmarks visited on this Lima sightseeing tour include the Museum of Religious Art and the Historical Center. You'll also have the opportunity to visit the Church of Santo Domingo, a place which holds the remains of two of the major saints of the colony: Santa Rosa de Lima and San Martin de Porres.
Early Access to Christ the Redeemer with Sugar Loaf Upgrade
After early morning pickup from your chosen Rio de Janeiro meeting-point, travel directly to Corcovado Mountain by minivan.Upon arrival at the mountain, enjoy the relative quiet as you stand as one of the first visitors of the day, and then climb 220 steep steps or ride the elevator offering panoramic views. Reach the summit, 2,300 feet (700 meters) high, and behold the famous statue of Christ the Redeemer (or Cristo Redentor). Learn from your knowledgeable guide the history behind the art deco statue, which was unveiled in 1931 and named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007. Built with concrete and sandstone, the hovering and protective Christ stands 130 feet (39 meters) tall, his arms spanning 98 feet (30 meters). With this Viator Exclusive, your early visit to Corcovado allows you to explore the site before the rest of the public, most of whom travel to the statue by cog train. Spend a leisurely 30 minutes here, with no need to elbow your way around to get that perfect shot until the first train of the day arrives. Whether the day is sunny or cloudy, you'll capture mesmerizing views of the city and beaches.Your tour ends with return to the meeting-point, unless you choose to upgrade to the optional tour below.Optional Sugar Loaf Mountain Tour:Locals and tourists alike differ in opinion on which mountain offers better city views, Corcovado or Rio's other famous peak, Sugar Loaf. It is undisputed, however, that each provides a unique experience.After visiting Christ the Redeemer, travel by minivan for about 30 minutes to a peninsula jutting out into the Atlantic Ocean. Arrive at the base of Sugar Loaf and jump into a glass cable car. On your way up, make a brief stop to marvel at sweeping views of the city, the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, Guanabara Bay and Corcovado Mountain. Then ascend to the top of Sugar Loaf, 1,299 feet (396 meters) high, for views of Copacabana Beach, the Santa Cruz Fortress and the beaches of Niteroi.After a day full of memorable sights, enjoy transport back to the meeting-point.Viator Exclusives combine unique experiences and great deals — from traditional tours to once-in-a-lifetime experiences — and are not available from other 3rd-party online sellers.