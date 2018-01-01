Bonaire Shore Excursion: Electric Bike Tour of the South

The South Electric Bike Tour will start from the exit of the pier, where you will be prepared with your bike to fit your needs. All participants will be given a helmet and a bottle of water. Once everything is set up, you'll start the electric bike tour over to the South. The tour starts on a very safe road towards Plaza Beach Resort, and then heads to Flamingo Airport, the beautiful pink airport of Bonaire. Then the tour will continue South and go past Belnem, the emblematic neighborhood once owned by Harry Bellafonte.The first stop will be at the salt pier, where you will be given some information about the salt process, and you will have the chance to take some amazing pictures of the color contrast, the turquoise Caribbean sea and the pink water of the salt pans. Once you have a drink of water, you'll continue the South Tour on an electric bike towards the white slave huts. Here you will make another stop, where you will learn about the history that surrounds these little houses, and about the weekly migration of the slaves. A little further ahead, you will also get to see the red slave huts and pass by to make a third stop at one of the five lighthouses of Bonaire. Willemstoren Lighthouse was completely renovated in 2012 and it is located at the southern end of Bonaire. After the lighthouse stop the tour will continue to see one of the most famous spots of Bonaire, Sorobon. You'll stop at the beach hut beach bar, where you will enjoy a complimentary drink while enjoying the views of Bonaire’s world famous windsurfers doing their impossible pirouettes through the air. After about 15 minutes of relaxing, you'll start making your way back to Kralendijk through the mangrove area. Because of the silence of the bikes, there is great chance to spot flamingos on the way, and if you see them, of course you can stop to take nice pictures from a safe distance not to disturb them.