Welcome to Bonaire
Above the surface, there is world-class windsurfing on Lac Bay and excellent kayaking among the mangroves. Biking trails wind through the arid hills, while driving routes show off the island's historical and natural sights. Classy but low-key resorts and restaurants complete the picture – perfect for travelers who prefer their adventure with some amenities.
Top experiences in Bonaire
Bonaire activities
Discover Bonaire Sightseeing Tour
Your journey begins in Kralendijk, the busy port of Bonaire. Translated into English, Kralendijk means "embankment of coral stone" and as we drive along the coast, you will see what early explorers saw where the waves have washed all the coral onto the shore. Heading south, we will take in the sights of the impressive pink waters and massive piles of Bonaire’s pristine salt, some of the purest in the world and like no other in the Caribbean. Enjoy Bonaire's turquoise waters along the coast. We will make a stop at the historical slave huts. Heading north, the coast road heads inland and an increase in elevation reveals Bonaire's scenic hills, cacti, trees and more. We will have a photo opportunity at the famed Gotomeer Lake with view of the flamingos in the lake. In the village of Rincon it looks like time stands still. Throughout Bonaire’s elevated northern end, visitors can see a desert landscape reminiscent of the American southwest. Varying cacti species, including candle and prickley pear, are present. The last stop will be at Seru Largu, which has the most beautiful vista in all the island.
Bonaire Shore Excursion: National Marine Park Sail and Snorkel
Welcome aboard and join this sail and snorkel trip! Enjoy a fabulous trip in Bonaire’s beautiful bay and choose a morning or afternoon tour. Sit back, relax and enjoy the view; on board, the crew will pamper you with a selection of juices, wines and rum drinks. The chef will delight you with lovely fresh-made snacks. During your guided snorkel, you will see the most colorful fishe and corals in one of the best places to snorkel of the Caribbean. Visibility is unsurpassed in the crystal clear water of the Bonaire Marine Park. This is an unforgettable Caribbean experience. Enjoy a day of sailing and snorkeling in Bonaire!
Bonaire Island Tour
Take this Bonaire Island Tour for an intimate journey through the island’s nature, history & culture!Starting the Island tour in Kralendijk, the capital of Bonaire, you will see many historical buildings and landmarks such as the Government House and the Old Fort. Your local tour guides have years of stories to tell you about these landmarks!Continuing south, Discover Bonaire’s CARGILL Salt Company, which is also the protected nesting ground of the flamingos, followed by the stone Slave Huts (ca. 1850) that served as shelters for the slaves working the salt-pans. During this tour you will learn all about Bonaire’s history.The vibrant colors of Bonaire’s Caribbean Sea are set against pink colored salt-pans, snow-white salt mounds and brilliant blue skies which you will discover while touring around the South of Bonaire. A real live postcard!Bonaire is an island of contrasts. In this Bonaire tour you will also discover the rustic northern coastline, an impressive assortment of dramatic scenery including 1000 Steps and Devil’s Mouth that opens up to show Goto Lake, a natural salt-water lake and one of the most beautiful places on the island where the shy flamingos can often be spotted as well as shore birds, and lizards.Next, head to Rincon Village, built by Spanish discoverers and is the first settlement of Bonaire, as well as the oldest settlement of the Netherlands Antilles still in existence (ca. 14th century).When you take this island tour you will enjoy a 30-minute stop at the entrance of Washington Slagbaai National Park for a bit of history and culture in a natural setting. Visit the Natural Museum and the open-air Cultural Center, or enjoy the island breezes while having a refreshing drink.You will then wind down the tour at Seru Largo with a spectacular view over Klein Bonaire (‘little’ Bonaire) and a panoramic East-West-South view of the island. Discover beautiful Bonaire on this sightseeing tour!
Bonaire South Island Electric Bike Tour
Bonaire is a beautiful island and there is no better way to explore it than on an electric bike! Ride through and explore the south side of the island,one of the most beautiful parts of the island.On an electrical bike, you can have an exercise without getting exhausted. The bike will help you go around the island. While looking at amazing sights, you will be getting in some exercise as well!On this tour a guide will lead you on a cruise to numerous sights for you to discover all done at your own pace. There will be frequent stops to take beautiful pictures and to rest.Enjoy this once in a lifetime experience!
Bonaire Shore Excursion: Electric Bike Tour of the South
The South Electric Bike Tour will start from the exit of the pier, where you will be prepared with your bike to fit your needs. All participants will be given a helmet and a bottle of water. Once everything is set up, you'll start the electric bike tour over to the South. The tour starts on a very safe road towards Plaza Beach Resort, and then heads to Flamingo Airport, the beautiful pink airport of Bonaire. Then the tour will continue South and go past Belnem, the emblematic neighborhood once owned by Harry Bellafonte.The first stop will be at the salt pier, where you will be given some information about the salt process, and you will have the chance to take some amazing pictures of the color contrast, the turquoise Caribbean sea and the pink water of the salt pans. Once you have a drink of water, you'll continue the South Tour on an electric bike towards the white slave huts. Here you will make another stop, where you will learn about the history that surrounds these little houses, and about the weekly migration of the slaves. A little further ahead, you will also get to see the red slave huts and pass by to make a third stop at one of the five lighthouses of Bonaire. Willemstoren Lighthouse was completely renovated in 2012 and it is located at the southern end of Bonaire. After the lighthouse stop the tour will continue to see one of the most famous spots of Bonaire, Sorobon. You'll stop at the beach hut beach bar, where you will enjoy a complimentary drink while enjoying the views of Bonaire’s world famous windsurfers doing their impossible pirouettes through the air. After about 15 minutes of relaxing, you'll start making your way back to Kralendijk through the mangrove area. Because of the silence of the bikes, there is great chance to spot flamingos on the way, and if you see them, of course you can stop to take nice pictures from a safe distance not to disturb them.
Curacao Half Day ATV Adventure Tour
Choose from a 9am or 2pm tour time. You will be picked up at your hotel (optional) for an extra fee and taken to the main office where you will be fitted with a helmet and googles. Choose to ride single or double.After elaborate instructions and a practice ride, the tour starts near the Curacao Seaquarium at a leisurely pace through low traffic roads in residential (and beautiful) neighborhoods of Curacao, giving you a taste of the "real" Curacao. You will have a picture stop for a dramatic view of the eastern side of the island. On most days, you can easily see the neighboring island of Bonaire and the mountains of Venezuela, which is a truly spectacular view.The tour continues to the Aloe Vera Plantation, where you receive a brief explanation about this unique farm and its products. Here you will take your first break for beverages and restroom.Continuing off road, eastward to the St. Joris Bay, the terrain gets a little rough now and then, but can still easily managed by all drivers. St Joris Bay is an inlet in the rough North Coast of the island and the habitat of many sea turtles, which can usually be easily spotted coming up for air - even by the untrained eye.The wild North Coast always offers stunning sights of waves crashing onto the rocks.Throughout the tour, the guide will provide coaching and instructions on how to handle each type of terrain. Along the way the tour guide will also provide ample explanation about the unique plant life and history of this part of the island. You will also stop at the Ostrich Farm and Playa Kanoa Beach for a chance to take a break and stretch your legs.The "hidden treasure" of the trip is an (optional) visit to a cave that even most locals have never visited. The cave lies above the ground on one of the higher planes of the island that is guaranteed to take your breath away. For the more adventurous, there is the possibility to climb to the next plane for even more awe-inspiring views.