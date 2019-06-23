Bonaire National Marine Park is the island's star attraction, a unique and precious resource that allows divers and snorkelers to explore miles of pristine coral reef. The protected area covers the entire coast of the island, including Klein Bonaire, to a depth of 200ft (60m). Between the two islands there are now more than 100 named dive sites, many of which are accessible from the shore. Look for the painted yellow rocks.

Conservation is taken seriously: divers new to Bonaire must do an orientation and check-out dive at a local shop to get comfortable with weights, conditions and park rules.