Ever feel like you're surrounded by jackasses? You will in Bonaire, because the animals live free and wild on the island. The vast Donkey Sanctuary offers safe haven for 700 of the gentle creatures, along with a few rescued flamingos and tortoises. Visitors can view newborn donkeys in the special-care unit, observe the droves from the watchtower, and drive the circuit to meet resident jacks and jennies. Bring some carrots and you'll make friends for sure.