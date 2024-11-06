Bonaire

Despite being a small island with a desert landscape, Bonaire is a destination for divers and snorkelers who want to immerse themselves in that vibrant world under the sea. The beauty of Bonaire is that the coral reef, designated a national park, is just a few feet from the shoreline. Dozens of exceptional dive sites are easily accessible from the shore and teeming with life, making this island an independent diver's (and snorkeler's) paradise.

  Bonaire National Marine Park

    Bonaire National Marine Park

    Bonaire

    Bonaire National Marine Park is the island's star attraction, a unique and precious resource that allows divers and snorkelers to explore miles of…

  Washington-Slagbaai National Park

    Washington-Slagbaai National Park

    Bonaire

    Comprising almost 20% of the island's area, this vast desert landscape is a fantastic place to explore on foot, by bike or by car (preferably 4WD). Stop…

  Klein Bonaire

    Klein Bonaire

    Bonaire

    About 1km off the coast of Kralendijk, this little deserted island is where you'll find the region's most attractive beach: No Name Beach. There are no…

  • Terramar Museum

    Terramar Museum

    Bonaire

    This small museum provides an overview of the history and archaeology of Bonaire. There's an assortment of artifacts, accompanied by audio clips that put…

  • Cadushy Distillery

    Cadushy Distillery

    Bonaire

    Drinking a cactus sounds like a prickly affair, but it's not as scary as it sounds. Pay a visit to this small-scale distillery to see how the prickly…

  Echo Parrot Sanctuary

    Echo Parrot Sanctuary

    Bonaire

    Bonaire's most beloved bird is the yellow-throated Amazon parrot, but the loquacious lora (as she is locally known) is threatened with extinction: there…

  • Mangazina di Rei

    Mangazina di Rei

    Bonaire

    Located about 1.5km east of Rincon, the second-oldest stone building on Bonaire used to be a storehouse. Every week, enslaved people made the arduous 10…

  • Donkey Sanctuary Bonaire

    Donkey Sanctuary Bonaire

    Bonaire

    Ever feel like you're surrounded by jackasses? You will in Bonaire, because the animals live free and wild on the island. The vast Donkey Sanctuary offers…

Latest stories from Bonaire

Aruba, Bonaire or Curaçao: which island is best for you?

Beaches

Aruba, Bonaire or Curaçao: which island is best for you?

Jan 12, 2025 • 5 min read

