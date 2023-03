About 1km off the coast of Kralendijk, this little deserted island is where you'll find the region's most attractive beach: No Name Beach. There are no facilities, aside from the marked dive sites and a couple of shade structures. But this is a popular spot for cruisers and other beach bums, who come over to snorkel the turquoise waters and lounge on the white sands. Caribe Water Taxi or Epic Water Taxi can give you a lift across the sea.