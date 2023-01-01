Klein Curaçao

Remember the one book/song/food/friend you would bring if you were going to be stuck on a desert island? That'll come in handy when you take a trip to this uninhabited island about 15 miles off the coast of Curaçao. Spend the day lounging on the sand, exploring the recently renovated lighthouse, frolicking in the waters and swimming with sea turtles (as well as reading that book, listening to the song, eating the food and hanging out with your BFF).

Find this paradise by signing up for an all-day or half-day tour with Mermaid Boat Trips or Bounty Adventures. Boats depart from the marina on Caracas Bay to make the 1½-hour trip to the island. The ride can be rough, so don't forget to take your Dramamine.