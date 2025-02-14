Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
With glorious hidden beaches, wondrous caves, amazing snorkeling and diving, and a wild, undeveloped windward coast dotted with prickly cacti and whiptail blue lizards, Curaçao feels like a Caribbean dream.
Curaçao
This 1800-hectare preserve is formed from three old plantations, including the Savonet Plantation, which is now the excellent Savonet Museum; combination…
Willemstad
Located in a 19th-century merchant's house and slave quarters, this excellent museum documents the brutal history of slavery in the New World, including…
Curaçao
Curaçao's most majestic natural wonder is a hidden cave on its western shore, accessible only via the ocean. The prime attraction of the cave is its…
Willemstad
As visitors wander the leafy grounds of this 1735 plantation home they encounter a range of things. An old car covered in mosaic tiles depicting sea…
Curaçao
This West End beach is a stunner. In fact, you've probably seen it on the cover of a Curaçao tourist brochure: a perfect crescent of brilliant white sand,…
Willemstad
Spanning Sint Annabaai, this local landmark is sometimes called Our Swinging Old Lady. It's a pontoon bridge that swings open to make way for oceangoing…
Curaçao
Remember the one book/song/food/friend you would bring if you were going to be stuck on a desert island? That'll come in handy when you take a trip to…
Curaçao
Shete Boka means 'seven inlets' – the park is named for a series of picturesque coves carved out of the limestone along this 10km stretch of coastline…
Best Things to Do
From cocktail-tasting workshops to ATV tours and more, these exciting activities will show you the best of Curaçao’s peerless cultural blend.Read article
Filter by interest:
Feb 15, 2025 • 5 min read
Jan 12, 2025 • 5 min read
Dec 12, 2024 • 9 min read
Oct 5, 2024 • 7 min read
Apr 2, 2021 • 2 min read
Oct 14, 2020 • 2 min read
Sep 13, 2019 • 2 min read
in partnership with getyourguide