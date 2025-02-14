Curaçao

With glorious hidden beaches, wondrous caves, amazing snorkeling and diving, and a wild, undeveloped windward coast dotted with prickly cacti and whiptail blue lizards, Curaçao feels like a Caribbean dream.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cactus stands tall in Christoffel National Park, with Mt. Christoffel in the background, Curacao. (Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/MCT)

    Christoffel National Park

    Curaçao

    This 1800-hectare preserve is formed from three old plantations, including the Savonet Plantation, which is now the excellent Savonet Museum; combination…

  • Museum Kura Hulanda

    Museum Kura Hulanda

    Willemstad

    Located in a 19th-century merchant's house and slave quarters, this excellent museum documents the brutal history of slavery in the New World, including…

  • Blue Room

    Blue Room

    Curaçao

    Curaçao's most majestic natural wonder is a hidden cave on its western shore, accessible only via the ocean. The prime attraction of the cave is its…

  • Landhuis Bloemhof

    Landhuis Bloemhof

    Willemstad

    As visitors wander the leafy grounds of this 1735 plantation home they encounter a range of things. An old car covered in mosaic tiles depicting sea…

  • The pristine Grote Knip beach on the tropical Caribbean Island of Curacao

    Grote Knip

    Curaçao

    This West End beach is a stunner. In fact, you've probably seen it on the cover of a Curaçao tourist brochure: a perfect crescent of brilliant white sand,…

  • UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 20: Queen Emma pontoon bridge in St Anne bay at Willemstad (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1997), Curacao Island, Netherlands Antilles. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Queen Emma Bridge

    Willemstad

    Spanning Sint Annabaai, this local landmark is sometimes called Our Swinging Old Lady. It's a pontoon bridge that swings open to make way for oceangoing…

  • Klein Curaçao

    Klein Curaçao

    Curaçao

    Remember the one book/song/food/friend you would bring if you were going to be stuck on a desert island? That'll come in handy when you take a trip to…

  • Shete Boka National Park

    Shete Boka National Park

    Curaçao

    Shete Boka means 'seven inlets' – the park is named for a series of picturesque coves carved out of the limestone along this 10km stretch of coastline…

Best Things to Do

From cocktail-tasting workshops to ATV tours and more, these exciting activities will show you the best of Curaçao’s peerless cultural blend.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Curaçao

Beautiful sunset sky above Willemstad embankment, Curacao; Shutterstock ID 2326418071; purchase_order: 65050 - Digital Destinations and Articles; job: Lonely Planet Online Editorial; client: Best things to do in Curacao; other: Brian Healy 2326418071 abc, antilles, architecture, caribbean, colorful, curacao, curaÁao, destination, dusk, dutch, dutch caribbean, embankment, island, light, netherlands, quay, reflection, sea, sky, sunrise, sunset, tourist, travel, view, water, willemstad Beautiful sunset sky above Willemstad embankment, Curacao

Beaches

9 of the best things to do in captivating Curaçao

Feb 16, 2025 • 9 min read

