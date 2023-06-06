Shop
Gazing across Sint Annabaai at the colorful town houses lined up on the shore, you might think that you're in the Old Country. Until you remember that the sun is shining, it's 28°C (82°F), and you're on your way to the beach. Despite the flawless weather, Willemstad feels like a Dutch city, complete with waterways and street cafes.
Willemstad
Located in a 19th-century merchant's house and slave quarters, this excellent museum documents the brutal history of slavery in the New World, including…
Willemstad
As visitors wander the leafy grounds of this 1735 plantation home they encounter a range of things. An old car covered in mosaic tiles depicting sea…
Willemstad
Spanning Sint Annabaai, this local landmark is sometimes called Our Swinging Old Lady. It's a pontoon bridge that swings open to make way for oceangoing…
Willemstad
Dating from the 17th century, this much-modified fort is now home to government offices. Inside the large courtyard (enter through the gate on the western…
Jewish Cultural-Historical Museum
Willemstad
The 1651 Mikvé Israel Emanuel Synagogue has the oldest continuously operating Jewish congregation in the western hemisphere. Its small but fascinating…
Willemstad
After a failed revolt in Venezuela in 1812, Simón Bolívar fled to Curaçao with his two sisters, who were accommodated in this oddly shaped beach house…
Willemstad
Engaging displays trace the island’s history, including exhibits on the Dutch West India Co, the growth of Willemstad, the slave trade and more. A…
Willemstad
Small but worthwhile, this museum touches on art, history and society in its eclectic collections. In an unlikely residential location 1.6km west of…
