This West End beach is a stunner. In fact, you've probably seen it on the cover of a Curaçao tourist brochure: a perfect crescent of brilliant white sand, framed by azure waters and verdant hills. There are a few snack shacks and places to rent snorkel gear, but it's much less cluttered than the island's private beaches.

Just south of this massive stretch of sand is Klein Knip (aka Kenepa Chiki), which is smaller but no less scenic. In both cases, avoid weekends, when half the island's population shows up.