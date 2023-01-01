Near the airport, this is an impressive network of caves with the standard collection of faces and figures (pirates, horses and, of course, the Virgin Mary) in the limestone walls, as well as a lovely indoor water feature. One of the caves is home to a species of long-nose bats, which can be seen hanging from the ceiling. The trail through the caves is paved and illuminated, so there's nothing too daunting here.

Outside the cave, the so-called Indian Trail winds through the dry, scrubby grounds, with signs marking the different floral species as well as some rather underwhelming examples of Caquetío petroglyphs.