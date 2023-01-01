Shete Boka National Park

Shete Boka means 'seven inlets' – the park is named for a series of picturesque coves carved out of the limestone along this 10km stretch of coastline. Park your car near Boka Tabla, where the powerful surf thunders into a cave in the cliffs. It's impressive from the bluff above, and even more so from inside the cave. From here you can walk or drive north along the coast to the other smaller inlets, which are sea-turtle nesting grounds.

Heading south from Boka Tabla, a second road leads to Boka Pistol, a very narrow inlet that produces a stunning – and startling – explosion when the waves roll in. You can also reach Boka Pistol by car, or follow a circular hiking trail, which takes about an hour.