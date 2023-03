The island's westernmost beach, Playa Kalki is a small, secluded strand tucked into a cove near Curaçao's far tip. It's not exactly a destination beach: the sea life is more vibrant at Playa Lagún and the scenery is more beautiful at Grote Knip. But crowds are fewer here, and if you're staying in the area, Kalki is a pleasant place to spend your days.

The beach beds are free for guests of the Kura Hulanda Lodge, but they're otherwise pricey.