Savonet Museum

Set in the old landhuis (plantation house), this fascinating museum recounts the history of Curaçao through the story of the Savonet Plantation. Visitors learn about the plantation's owners and enslaved people, and witness how their society and customs evolved after emancipation. There's also a small room focusing on archaeology and precolonial cultures. Exhibits include some historical artifacts, but what's really special here is the oral history that is shared in the audiovisual presentations.

The museum is located at the entrance to Christoffel Park. A combination ticket is available if you intend to visit both the park and the museum.