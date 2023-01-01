Once among the island's most prosperous plantations, Kenepa was the site of a devastating, month-long slave rebellion in 1795, led by a man named Tula. The Landhuis Kenepa now contains a museum dedicated to the rebellion and the lives of those who participated, and it tells the story of how Tula traveled from farm to farm, liberating enslaved people, until he was betrayed, captured and publicly tortured to death.

It's worth getting a guide (included, starting at 9:30am daily), as there's little information in English. The museum is located near the turnoff to the Knip beaches.