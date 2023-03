This mid-coast beach (sometimes spelled Cas Abou) is an island favorite for its soft white sand, crystal-clear waters and surrounding scenery. It's a private beach with good facilities, including guarded parking lot, lockers, restaurant and massage hut. You can also rent snorkel gear, though you'll see more sea life further up the coast.

Cas Abao is almost due west of Sint Willibrordus, but you'll have to get here via the Kaminda Monica Kapel-Matheeuw. It's about 4km from the turnoff.