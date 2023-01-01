Flamingo Sanctuary

Though the island is lacking in lawns, you may spot the occasional Caribbean flamingo. On rainy days the majestic pink birds congregate in the Saliña Sint Marie, the salt flats on the southern side of the road heading toward Playa Portomari. There are several places to pull off the road, but be sure to lock your car when you go to get a better look at the wading beauties (whose numbers can vary greatly, anywhere from none to dozens).

If you're lucky enough to spot a few, don't approach them. Flamingos need all of their energy to forage and care for their young.