Located about 1.5km east of Rincon, the second-oldest stone building on Bonaire used to be a storehouse. Every week, enslaved people made the arduous 10-hour journey from the salt pans in the south to this village in the north, to see their families and to get their provisions from the storehouse. Now it contains a small museum about the nature, geology and history of Bonaire, as well as island culture and how it evolved during and after slavery.

On the last Saturday of every month the Mangazina di Rei hosts a cultural market, which is popular among villagers for the live music and local food.