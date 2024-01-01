Gotomeer

Bonaire

At the edge of Washington-Slagbaai National Park, this large inland saltwater lagoon attracts flocks of flamingos, especially during nesting season (January to June). You can't get close to these shy feathered friends, but you can usually spot some from the observation area and even from the road. Take the paved road heading due west from Rincon for about 4km.

  Bonaire National Marine Park

    Bonaire National Marine Park

    5.1 MILES

    Bonaire National Marine Park is the island's star attraction, a unique and precious resource that allows divers and snorkelers to explore miles of…

  Washington-Slagbaai National Park

    Washington-Slagbaai National Park

    2.89 MILES

    Comprising almost 20% of the island's area, this vast desert landscape is a fantastic place to explore on foot, by bike or by car (preferably 4WD). Stop…

  Klein Bonaire

    Klein Bonaire

    7.59 MILES

    About 1km off the coast of Kralendijk, this little deserted island is where you'll find the region's most attractive beach: No Name Beach. There are no…

  Terramar Museum

    Terramar Museum

    8.82 MILES

    This small museum provides an overview of the history and archaeology of Bonaire. There's an assortment of artifacts, accompanied by audio clips that put…

  Cadushy Distillery

    Cadushy Distillery

    2.75 MILES

    Drinking a cactus sounds like a prickly affair, but it's not as scary as it sounds. Pay a visit to this small-scale distillery to see how the prickly…

  Echo Parrot Sanctuary

    Echo Parrot Sanctuary

    1.01 MILES

    Bonaire's most beloved bird is the yellow-throated Amazon parrot, but the loquacious lora (as she is locally known) is threatened with extinction: there…

  Klein Curaçao

    Klein Curaçao

    24.8 MILES

    Remember the one book/song/food/friend you would bring if you were going to be stuck on a desert island? That'll come in handy when you take a trip to…

  Mangazina di Rei

    Mangazina di Rei

    3.63 MILES

    Located about 1.5km east of Rincon, the second-oldest stone building on Bonaire used to be a storehouse. Every week, enslaved people made the arduous 10…

