If you've ever wondered what it takes to operate an organic, solar-powered goat farm, here's your chance to find out. Aletta opens her barn to visitors so that they can feed and milk the goats. A 1½-hour tour ends with a goat-cheese sampler, served in a shady spot overlooking the farm. It's about 8km south of Rincon.

Look for the turnoff on the western side of the main road and follow the painted white stones for 2 miles to the farm.