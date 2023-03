Along the coast you will see the legacy of a vile chapter in Bonaire’s past. The dwarf-size stone huts were built in the mid-19th century as residences for the enslaved people who worked in the salt mines. The slaves' permanent homes (and families) were in Rincon, so every Friday afternoon they would take a 10-hour hike to the other end of the island to spend a day at home, returning on Sunday to their arduous work.