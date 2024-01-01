These stone huts served as shelter for the enslaved people who worked the salt pans in the 19th century. The four different-colored 10m pyramids along the coast are another legacy of the Dutch colonial era: colored flags matching one of the pyramids were flown to tell ships where they should drop anchor to load salt.
Slave Huts & Pyramids
Bonaire
12.39 MILES
Bonaire National Marine Park is the island's star attraction, a unique and precious resource that allows divers and snorkelers to explore miles of…
Washington-Slagbaai National Park
17.69 MILES
Comprising almost 20% of the island's area, this vast desert landscape is a fantastic place to explore on foot, by bike or by car (preferably 4WD). Stop…
9.15 MILES
About 1km off the coast of Kralendijk, this little deserted island is where you'll find the region's most attractive beach: No Name Beach. There are no…
8.56 MILES
This small museum provides an overview of the history and archaeology of Bonaire. There's an assortment of artifacts, accompanied by audio clips that put…
15.33 MILES
Drinking a cactus sounds like a prickly affair, but it's not as scary as it sounds. Pay a visit to this small-scale distillery to see how the prickly…
16 MILES
Bonaire's most beloved bird is the yellow-throated Amazon parrot, but the loquacious lora (as she is locally known) is threatened with extinction: there…
26.56 MILES
Remember the one book/song/food/friend you would bring if you were going to be stuck on a desert island? That'll come in handy when you take a trip to…
15.46 MILES
Located about 1.5km east of Rincon, the second-oldest stone building on Bonaire used to be a storehouse. Every week, enslaved people made the arduous 10…
