Welcome to The Netherlands
Tradition and innovation intertwine here: artistic masterpieces, windmills, tulips and candlelit cafés coexist with groundbreaking architecture, cutting-edge design and phenomenal nightlife.
Art & Architecture
The legacies of Dutch Masters such as Rembrandt, Vermeer, Van Gogh, Frans Hals, Hieronymus Bosch, Piet Mondrian and MC Escher hang on the walls of the Netherlands' world-renowned museums, along with contemporary Dutch works.The Dutch influence on construction spans more than a millennia, from Romanesque and Gothic medieval magnum opuses to Dutch Renaissance creations, revolutionary, Golden Age gabled houses and engineering endeavours including canals, neoclassicism, Berlage and the Amsterdam School, Functionalism, modernism, structuralism, neorationalism, postmodernism and neomodernism, with trailblazing structures making their mark on the cityscapes.
Landscapes
Geography plays a key role in the Netherlands' iconic landscapes. More than half the pancake-flat country is below sea level, and 20% has been reclaimed from the sea, making rows of polders (areas of drained land) omnipresent. Uninterrupted North Sea winds have powered windmills since the 13th century, pumping water over the dykes, and milling flour and more. Some two-thirds of the surface is devoted to agriculture, including fields of tulips.
Cycling
The flat, fabulously scenic landscapes make cycling in the Netherlands a pleasure (headwinds not withstanding). Cycling is an integral part of life and locals live on their fiets (bicycle): more than a quarter of all journeys countrywide are by bike, rising to more than a third in big cities.Experiencing the wind-in-your-hair freedom of cycling is a breeze. Bike-rental outlets are ubiquitous, and the country is criss-crossed with some 32,000km of cycling paths, including the Dutch 'motorways' of cycling, the long-distance LF routes. Grab some wheels and start exploring.
Café Culture
When the Dutch say café they mean a pub, and there are thousands of them. In a country that values socialising and conversation more than drinking, cafés are places for contemplation and camaraderie. Many cafés have outdoor terraces, which are glorious in summer and sometimes covered and heated in winter. Most serve food, from bar snacks to fabulous meals. The most atmospheric is a bruin café (brown café), named for the nicotine stains of centuries past – the ultimate place to experience the Dutch state of gezelligheid (conviviality, cosiness).
Keukenhof Gardens and Tulip Fields Tour from Amsterdam
You’ll be picked up from central Amsterdam at your selected tour time for your half-day tour of Keukenhof Gardens. Traveling by air-conditioned coach through the Dutch countryside, admire rolling meadows of beautiful springtime blooms as your guide explains the history of this prized region of Holland.When you arrive at the Keukenhof Gardens, your guide will give you a map of the gardens to help you navigate during your three hours of free time. Spanning nearly 79 acres (32 hectares), the Keukenhof Gardens is the world’s largest flower garden, and is truly a memorable sight in the spring. Stroll down winding paths lined with millions of blossoming tulips, narcissis, daffodils, hyacinths and bluebells and dotted with lovely greenhouses, brooks and shady ponds. Stop by a special exhibit in one of the pavilions, and bring a picnic lunch or grab a bite from a refreshment stand for a relaxing lunch among the flowers.After your time at the gardens, board the coach and head back to Amsterdam.Please note: This tour is seasonal and runs March 20 to May 18.
Zaanse Schans Windmills, Volendam, and Marken from Amsterdam
Next, you'll travel to the world-famous fishing villages of Volendam and Marken, on the coast of the former Zuiderzee (now called Ijselmeer). The old wooden houses here are built on stilts and locals still wear their colorful traditional dresses. Then, take a 20-minute boat trip from Volendam to Marken, with approximately 45 minutes at each stop (summer only). The cruise is optional but is included in the cost of the tour. During the day you'll also stop at one of the few farms where cheese is still made in the traditional way. 7-Hour tour departing at 12pmThis option was created based on customer feedback to offer an alternative itinerary and longer tour duration. The afternoon tour at 12pm is 7hours in duration. It visits the windmill village of "Zaanse Schans" and the towns of Marken and Volendam. However, this tour gives you more time at all 3 locations.
Amsterdam Evening Canal Cruise with 4-course Dinner and Drinks
Step aboard your sightseeing cruise boat near Amsterdam Central Station, and then help yourself to a drink from the bar. Take a seat at your table – either out on deck or inside the lower saloon – and gaze out at the sights of Amsterdam as your waiting staff serves your first course. Unlike many other Amsterdam dinner cruises, all food is prepared and cooked on board – ensuring that your meal is of the freshest quality! Savor a full four courses as you cruise, passing the sights of Amsterdam.The route taken is dependent on water levels on the day, but typical attractions that may be seen include the Anne Frank House, Hermitage Museum, Amstel River and Magere Brug (Skinny Bridge). Listen out for details about famous sights from the onboard waiting staff, and hear fun facts and trivia about the city.After 2.5 hours cruising around the canals, return to the start point and hop back onto dry land.For a sample menu, please refer to the section below. Please submit your menu choice (meat, fish or vegetarian) in the Special Requests field at time of booking! Customers will automatically get the meat menu if no choice has been made.
Amsterdam Red Light District Walking Tour
The tour takes you to the area that's synonymous with Amsterdam, De Wallen (Red Light District), passing monuments and entering narrow old streets such as the well-known Zeedijk street. In the past it was one of the most dangerous streets in Amsterdam, where sailors could be found searching for local amusement. Nowadays, instead of the shady bars of yester year you'll find lively and welcoming Dutch pubs and restaurants.The walk includes the entrance to the Museum of Prostitution where you can take a look behind the scenes and listen to the secrets of the women themselves.Your safety is guaranteed during this excursion into Amsterdam's darker side, as a reliable and trustworthy guide will be accompanying you.
Amsterdam Dutch Wine and Cheese Candlelight Cruise
Head to central Amsterdam at night to board the boat and begin your romantic cruise of the city's historic canals, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. No matter where you sit aboard the glass-enclosed vessel, you'll enjoy great views of the canals and the waterfront.Sit back, relax and soak up the sultry atmosphere created by candlelight as you glide along Amsterdam's canals. Winding your way through the Canal Belt of the Amstel river, pass under bridges adorned in festive lights, see charming waterfront houses and buzzing cafes, and watch reflections of light shimmer across the water. During your cruise, you and your loved one will enjoy a glass of wine and cheese tasting. You'll be served a variety of fine wines and a selection of typical Dutch cheeses, as well as nuts, pickled cucumbers and other snacks. Spend two hours soaking up the romantic ambience of the illuminated canals. Savor the last of this special moment before making your way back to central Amsterdam to conclude your candlelight cruise.
I amsterdam Card - City Pass for Amsterdam
Amsterdam has so much to offer, including world-renowned museums, delicious food and delightful canals. The I amsterdam city card makes it easy to get the most out of your stay in this vibrant city while saving lots of money. With your pass, gain free admission to illustrious Amsterdam museums including the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum (with time slot booking option), Rembrandthuis Museum and Hermitage Amsterdam. Save 25% off popular Amsterdam attractions such as Madame Tussauds and Icebar XtraCold, and receive discount offers for restaurants and shows. You'll also get a free city map to help you navigate the streets and canals of Amsterdam and unlimited use of public transport (airport train not included). Enjoy the sights from a free canal cruise, also included with your city pass. Your I amsterdam card contains 2 separate chips which can be activated separately, so you can choose when you will make the best use of the 2 components: museums and public transport.