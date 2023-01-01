Those arriving by train can't help but notice the Groninger Museum. Occupying three islands in the ring canal in front of the station, the museum is, at the very least, a striking structure that will draw an opinion from any observer. Within is a scintillating mix of international artworks from throughout the ages.

The wildly eclectic architecture was the brainchild of Alessandro Mendini, who invited three of his fellow architects to each tackle a section. This explains why, to many, the museum has little consistency and appears thrown together on a whim. Inside, things are quite different: bright, pastel colours add life to the exhibition halls, and natural light seeps in from all angles.

The Mendini Pavilion, a picture of deconstruction, holds temporary exhibitions; like the curatorial direction, they are a wonderfully eccentric mix.