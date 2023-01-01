Noordelijk Scheepvaartmuseum

This engaging tour of the lives of seamen and the ships they sailed unfolds through the set of buildings that once made up a 16th-century distillery. Going through the labyrinth of 18 rooms is a navigational feat in itself. Highlights include an intricately carved replica of the church at Paramaribo – the capital of former Dutch colony Suriname – in a bottle (Room 3) and detailed models demonstrating just how the many local shipyards operated throughout the centuries (Room 8).